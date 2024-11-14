Ravens vs Steelers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchups, Injury Updates, Betting Trends and Stats

The Steelers and Ravens meet for the first time this season to determine sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Baltimore is 7-3 and escaped on Thursday Night Football with a 35-34 win over Cincinnati. The Ravens have won two straight and seven of the past eight games but have a 3-2 mark in the five road games this year. Baltimore lost its last road game at Cleveland (29-24) with Jameis Winston under center for the Browns.

Pittsburgh is 7-2 and in first place in the AFC North by half a game. The Steelers completed the comeback win over the Commanders last week (28-27). Pittsburgh’s losses this year have come by three points each to the Colts and Cowboys back-to-back weeks. However, they’ve rattled off four straight wins since then.

Game Details and How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: Accrisure Stadium

· City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Steelers vs. Ravens

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Steelers (+145), Ravens (-175)

Spread: Baltimore -3 (-110)

Total: 48.5

The look-ahead total was 43.0 since with both quarterbacks playing, there is no surprise the total is now 48.5. This is one of the higher totals in recent memory between these AFC North rivals but it’s warranted.

Expert picks & predictions for Steelers vs Ravens

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Lamar Jackson to go Over his 29.5 Passing Attempts in Pittsburgh:

“In three AFC North games this season, Jackson has thrown the ball 42, 38, and 33 times in competitive game scripts. The Steelers have had the Ravens number in the past and in the four games that Jackson did start against Pittsburgh, he’s thrown the ball 28, 28, 37, and 38 times in those contests.

While Derrick Henry will be a new addition to this rivalry, Russell Wilson and the Steelers will keep this close, if not lead at points to force Baltimore into passing or making difficult decisions on third and shorts, plus fourth downs.

I like Jackson to go Over 29.5 Passing Attempts in Pittsburgh on Sunday.”

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers team stats, betting trends

Pittsburgh is 7-2 ATS this season, ranking second-best in the NFL.

Baltimore is 5-4-1 ATS this season and 5-3-1 ATS as a favorite.

Pittsburgh is 3-0 ATS as an underdog this year, ranking first.

Baltimore is 9-1 to the Over this year, ranking first.

Pittsburgh is 5-4 to the Over this season and 3-0 in the last three games.

Lamar Jackson has 14 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last four games.

Russell Wilson has 6 passing touchdowns and one interception in the last three games.

George Pickens has scored two touchdowns in the past three games.

Najee Harris had 53 rushing yards and a touchdown last week after three straight weeks of 100-plus yards.

Mark Andrews has scored five touchdowns in the last five games.

Quarterback matchup for Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Baltimore: Lamar Jackson – Jackson is one of the front-runners for MVP because of his 26 total touchdowns and two interceptions. Jackson has thrown for 2,669 yards, which is second in the NFL, and completed 69.1% of his passes for a 76.8 QBR (1st). Jackson has 14 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last four games.

Pittsburgh: Russell Wilson - Wilson has six touchdowns and one interception through three games with the Steelers, but more importantly, a 3-0 record. The veteran has tossed 737 yards and completed 58.8% of his passes, including the game-winner to newly acquired WR Mike Williams versus Washington.

Steelers and Ravens injury update

The Ravens TE Isaiah Likely (hamstring) and RB Rasheen Ali (ankle) are questionable, while DB T.J. Tampa (ankle) and DE Brent Urban (concussion) are out.

For Pittsburgh, LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) and WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder) are questionable, while OT Dylan Cook (foot) and WR Roman Wilson (hamstring) are out.

