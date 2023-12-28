Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 10: Injuries to Vooch, Gordon offer intriguing adds

Happy holidays, Happy New Year, and welcome back to Waiver Wired! It’s been another exciting week in the Association, featuring an enjoyable, five-game Christmas slate and some great Tuesday and Wednesday slates. The Pistons have lost a record 27 straight games, and at least two players in Detroit are worth dropping. Notable injuries to Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon have opened up opportunities for the likes of Andre Drummond, Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther. Jabari Smith Jr. had an early exit Wednesday, Cleveland is digging deep into its depth chart due to a litany of injuries, the Nets’ frontcourt could see a changing of the guard, and the Pacers and Spurs have mixed up their starting lineup.

As always, we’ve got a dozen options to consider when hitting the fantasy waiver wire and a dozen players to consider dropping in favor of those hot pickups. Recent columns have featured some lukewarm adds and some flavors of the week that fizzled out after just a week of relevance. This week’s collection of pickups features some of the strongest waiver wire adds of the season, and fantasy managers looking for a spark have no shortage of options.

The format for this article will feature players who are “tired” and those who are “wired.” Tired players are those worth adding off the wire but with tempered expectations or highly rostered players who can be dropped in favor of a hot pickup. Wired players are those who are the best additions with the highest rest-of-season ceilings.

Pickups in Order of Priority

Andre Drummond Isaiah Hartenstein Nick Richards Julian Strawther Tari Eason Grayson Allen Peyton Watson Craig Porter Jr. Day’Ron Sharpe Jalen Smith Paul Reed Julian Champagnie

Tired: Talen Horton-Tucker 30% 😪

Wired: Andre Drummond 38% ⚡

THT was a hot waiver wire pickup two weeks ago, but his inclusion as a “tired” player this week illustrates the fickle nature of fantasy hoops. He missed two straight and was ultimately made available Tuesday but received a DNP-CD. Keyonte George is back, and the rest of the Jazz are getting healthy, meaning Horton-Tucker’s run as one of Utah’s premier options has come to a brilliant end after just a brief moment. He’s not worth holding at this time, and he can be dropped for a more reliable option.

Nikola Vucevic sat out Tuesday, and Shams Charania tweeted Wednesday that he’ll be out for at least the next 7-10 days. That means we should see plenty of Andre Drummond until Vooch is back in action. Drummond stepped into the starting five Tuesday and absolutely dominated. The veteran delivered a vintage performance with 25 points, 24 rebounds, an assist, three steals and two blocks across 39 minutes of action. Drummond has averaged just over 13 minutes per game since joining the Bulls, but he’s been phenomenally efficient with that playing time, averaging 16.8 points, 18.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per 36 minutes. Fantasy managers will get to see what he can do with a full workload and a starting job for at least the next week, making Drummond the top priority on the waiver wire.

Tired: Ausar Thompson 61% 😪

Wired: Julian Strawther 1%, Peyton Watson 3% ⚡

Thompson started the season on a monster run, racking up rebounds and defensive stats in buckets while playing big minutes. Since Bojan Bogdanovic has returned, Thompson’s fantasy value has gone in the toilet. He’s had some ebbs and flows due to multiple frontcourt injuries, but over his last eight, his averages of 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds 1.8 assists and 1.4 combined blocks/steals are pedestrian at best. The Pistons are on a historic 27-game losing streak, and apparently, getting their most recent lottery pick some much-needed playing time isn’t a priority. As sad as it is to write, Detroit is a tire fire, and Thompson isn’t getting enough run to be worth rostering at this time.

Aaron Gordon was bitten by a dog on Christmas, and he sustained lacerations to his face and shooting hand which required 21 stitches. He’ll be out for an undetermined length of time, but given the nature of the injuries, we’d expect him to miss multiple games. That opens the door for Peyton Watson to get in on the action and potentially step into the starting five. Watson’s statistical output has been minimal this season, but that’s mostly due to his limited playing time. On a per-36-minute basis, he’s averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks. He’s got the potential to post solid numbers across the board, and if he can make a meaningful impact on defense, his fantasy value will be that much better.

Julian Strawther and Christian Braun are also worth adding here, as both could see some extra minutes. Braun is the weakest of the trio, but Strawther is neck-and-neck with Watson and has shown the most upside of the trio, making him the top fantasy choice. Strawther has played in eight games with at least 19 minutes and averaged 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.9 triples in those contests. The rookie has two 20-point outings under his belt, and he stroked at least five triples in both games. It’s unclear who will receive the starting nod in Gordon’s absence, but Strawther and Watson have plenty of upside, and both should be on fantasy managers’ radars.

Tired: Santi Aldama 17% 😪

Wired: Craig Porter Jr. 22% ⚡

Aldama’s fantasy value was a candle in the wind, and it’s time for him to hit the waiver wire. He was trending down for two weeks before Ja Morant’s return, and in four games with Morant in the lineup, Aldama has averaged just 6.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per tilt. Marcus Smart is back, too, and the Grizzlies have the most complete lineup they’ve trotted out all season. The minutes and touches just won’t be there for Aldama to have a useful fantasy role moving forward.

From November 17-22, CPJ averaged 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while filing in for the shorthanded Cavs. Cleveland is shorthanded once again, but this time, the roster has been stripped down to the studs, and Porter Jr. is taking full advantage. In three starts before Wednesday, he averaged 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks across 31 minutes per tilt. He came up with another strong showing Wednesday in a win over Dallas, delivering nine points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block. Porter Jr. needs to be rostered everywhere, as there’s no telling how long this magical run will continue.

Tired: Ben Simmons 69% 😪

Wired: Day’Ron Sharpe 21% ⚡

Simmons has appeared in only six games this season due to a back injury, and he continues to come with two-week re-evaluation updates. There’s no end in sight to Simmons’ extended absence, and given his extensive and storied injury history, we can’t reasonably speculate as to when he’ll next take the court. Simmons wasn’t lighting the world on fire when he was on the court, and the constant uncertainty surrounding his availability makes him a huge headache and someone not worth hanging onto - even if it’s in an IL spot.

Sharpe has been solid as of late, and he’s been putting up respectable numbers, even with Nicolas Claxton in the lineup. Over their last four games, the breakdown in production is nearly identical:

Claxton: 9.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 stocks across 27.5 minutes

Sharpe: 11.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 stocks across 19.3 minutes

Sharpe made his first start of the season Wednesday with Claxton on the sideline, and he provided a modest 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block across 16 minutes. Trendon Watford (17/5/4/2 in 28 minutes) and Jalen Wilson (21/10/2 in 30 minutes) were the better frontcourt options, and Wilson started the second half. It’s worth noting that Brooklyn pulled its starters at halftime, and only Dennis Smith Jr. logged more than 16 minutes in this one. Brooklyn has played two back-to-back sets over its last four contests, so getting players some much-needed rest was surely the motivation for that move.

Tired: Norman Powell 38% 😪

Wired: Grayson Allen 51% ⚡

Powell had a 10-game run of double-digit scoring, and even at his best, he’s just a points and triples guy with little else to offer fantasy managers. He’s scored just seven points in each of his last two games, and when his shot isn’t falling, he’s not offering anything to fantasy managers. Powell is the fourth offensive option on his team at best, and sometimes he’s fifth behind Russell Westbrook. There’s no need to roster a scoring-dependent player who won’t always get enough touches and whose shot is streaky.

Speaking of three-point shooters, we’re looking at you, Grayson Allen! Allen is far more than a scorer and three-point specialist, however. He’s been able to contribute meaningfully on both ends of the court, and fantasy managers have been delighted with his performance this season. Allen is a top-70 player on the season, but he’s posted third-round value over the last two weeks. Since returning from a three-game absence, he’s averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.0 triples. That includes a monster, 32-point, eight-triple effort on Christmas against the Mavericks. Allen finished Wednesday’s win over Houston with 16/4/3, a block and a pair of triples.

Tired: James Wiseman 8% 😪

Wired: Nick Richards 32% ⚡

Wiseman had a fleeting four-game run as a relevant fantasy option, but over his last three, he’s gotten a DNP-CD and totaled just two points and seven rebounds in 27 total minutes. Throughout his career, Wiseman has been a guy who can contribute useful rebounds and points, but defensive stats have never been his strong suit. Now that he’s not receiving meaningful playing time, neither the rebounds nor the points will be there for him, and there’s no reason to hold out hope that he’ll be a guy worth rostering in leagues of any size.

Mark Williams has been out since December 11, and there’s no timeline for him to return to action. Big Markky Dubs continues to receive doubtful tags, without any useful information related to his injury status. Williams’ extended absence has been a conundrum of epic proportions for fantasy managers, but it’s been a boon for Naughty Nicky’s fantasy value. Over his last eight, he’s averaged 9.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 66% from the floor. He’s double-doubled in three of his last four, including two straight in which he posted 12.5 points, 12.5 boards and 2.0 swats. There’s no telling when Williams will be back, but Naughty Nicky is a must-roster player until he returns.

Tired: Herb Jones 60% 😪

Wired: Isaiah Hartenstein 63% ⚡

At one point in the season, Jones was ranked as a top-20 fantasy player. Seriously, he was posting numbers so good that he was a second-rounder. A large part of Jones’ fantasy value is tied to his defensive contributions, and when he’s not racking up steals and blocks, that value is highly depressed. Jones has retained his starting gig with Trey Murphy III healthy and the rest of the Pelicans at full strength, but over his last eight, Jones has averaged just 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.6 triples. Most alarmingly, he’s averaged just 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks in that span. Jones’ recent dip in production and dependence on defensive stats means he’s no longer a must-roster option. It’s a heartbreaking development, but Jones is unfortunately “tired.”

Mitchell Robinson is done for the season, and Jericho Sims is on the shelf, which means the shorthanded Knicks frontcourt has to depend on Hartenstein for big minutes and strong production. He’s seen the bump in playing time and used it to deliver some big numbers. After Robinson went down, Sims became the starting center, with Hartenstein operating as his primary backup. Hartenstein was putting up much better numbers than Sims despite coming off the bench, and he’s been great in four straight starts. Across his last 10 outings, the German big man has contributed 7.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, making him a must-roster option. He may be New York’s starting center for the rest of the season.

Tired: Obi Toppin 46% 😪

Wired: Jalen Smith 8% ⚡

After 15 straight games in the starting five, Toppin came off the bench Tuesday and provided a meager 7/2/3/1 line in 15 minutes. Toppin wasn’t a must-roster option even when he was a starter, as his production from game-to-game was completely unpredictable. He mixed 20-point games with single-digit outings, but even when he was at his best on offense, his lack of contributions in multiple other categories made him a lukewarm fantasy option at best. If the Pacers choose to bring him off the bench in favor of Jalen Smith moving forward, Toppin’s value would take a tremendous hit.

Smith is enjoying the best statistical season of his career, and he’s doing it in just 14.9 minutes per tilt. The bespectacled big man is averaging 10.1 points, 5.2 boards and 1.2 triples on 72.6% shooting, and he’s been a useful option in deeper leagues for most of the season. He drew his first start of the season Tuesday and delivered 12 points, eight rebounds, an assist, a steal, two blocks and a triple in 23 minutes. If Smith can stick in the starting unit, he should be able to post stat lines like this regularly. We’d expect the field goal percentage to creep down a bit, but his ability to rebound, hit three-pointers and rack up defensive stats gives him a high floor.

Tired: Jaden McDaniels 52% 😪

Wired: Tari Eason 55% ⚡

What’s the appeal of McDaniels as a rosterable fantasy option? In eight games since returning from an eight-game absence, he’s improved on offense, averaging 12.6 points on better than 50% shooting. McDaniels has two 20-point games under his belt in that span, but aside from the pair of quality scoring performances, McDaniels has contributed just 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks. He’s not a guy who will offer elite shooting percentages, and he won’t even provide serviceable rebounds.

Is it officially Eason SZN? Jabari Smith Jr. sprained his left ankle in Wednesday’s loss to the Suns, and he left the game after only 22 minutes. Eason’s stock has been on the rise as of late, but Smith Jr.’s injury could open up more minutes and additional touches for the second-year forward. Eason typically posts strong rebound totals and elite defensive stats, and the latter has been on full display. He’s now recorded multiple swipes in six straight games, averaging 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals along the way. Eason finished Wednesday’s loss with 25 minutes, leading the bench in playing time in a trend that should continue if Smith Jr. is forced to miss time moving forward.

Tired: Malik Monk 65% 😪

Wired: Paul Reed 19%, Mo Bamba 9% ⚡

Monk has been a borderline top-200 player over the last two weeks, and after a short stint as a scorching-hot scorer, he’s cooled off considerably. Monk has to contend with De’Aaron Fox as a facilitator and with Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray as a scorer, so when he’s not on a scoring tear, his role as a fourth or fifth option doesn’t allow for a meaningful role on fantasy rosters.

Joel Embiid has missed two straight games due to an ankle injury, and he’s not with the team for the Sixers’ current four-game road trip. Philly plays again Friday and Saturday, which means we could get two more games of Reed in the starting five and Bamba backing him up as the next option at center. Reed disappointed with a 4/2/1 line in 17 minutes on Christmas, but he received 32 minutes on Wednesday and delivered a monstrous 15/10/3/1/3 line. Bamba’s production was reversed, as he had a better game Monday and took a step back Wednesday. Bamba has averaged 9.0 points, 6.5 boards, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 triples in two games without Embiid. Both players are worth rostering, and Reed is the preferred add. Keep in mind that Reed has burned fantasy managers in the past, and there’s no telling who will have the best game for the upcoming Friday-Saturday back-to-back set.

Tired: Gordon Hayward 68% 😪

Wired: Julian Champagnie 6% ⚡

Over the Hornets’ last six, Hayward has missed two games and averaged just 9/3/4 in four appearances. His production has been on the decline, and he’s already been ruled out Thursday due to a calf injury. Charlotte plays Friday on the second night of a back-to-back, so Hayward could miss that one as well. His recent pedestrian numbers coupled with yet another injury, means Hayward is a drop candidate.

Champagnie has started two straight, posting averages of 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.0 triples. According to Gregg Popovich, Champagnie will remain a starter for the foreseeable future, with Keldon Johnson coming off the bench. Champagnie’s numbers aren’t elite by any stretch of the imagination, but they are certainly serviceable, and he should do enough to provide useful value to fantasy managers so long as he’s with the first unit.