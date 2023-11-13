Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 11: Devin Singletary and Noah Brown

I have only included players who are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues. A player’s roster percentage will appear in parentheses next to their name. Denny Carter is mercifully handling the kicker section of this article which will be added Tuesday mornings. Updates from Monday Night Football will be added on Tuesday mornings as well. Be sure to check out the Waiver Wire Q&A Monday at 6PM ET.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson, Broncos (46%)

Heading into Monday Night Football, Wilson leads all quarterbacks in touchdown rate (6.4 percent). He is also 13th in EPA per play and third in completion percent over expected. The Week 11 waiver wire is terribly thin at quarterback with most of the breakout players from early in the year crossing the 50 percent rostership threshold. Getting someone as efficient as Russ has been this year is a blessing on this otherwise barren week.

Be sure to check for Joshua Dobbs, who is rostered in just over half of leagues but would be the top pickup at quarterback if that number was a few percentage points lower. Dobbs is second among quarterbacks in rushing yards. Baker Mayfield is another not in my league name to check on.

Jordan Love, Packers (43%)

Love is an option of last resort, but he’s worth mentioning given how bare the wire is. He has finished as a top-15 quarterback seven times this year and gets a beatable Chargers defense for Week 11. The Chargers rank 26th in EPA per passing play allowed and 27th in success rate against the pass. They have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Running Back

Keaton Mitchell, Ravens (47%)

Mitchell is still a backup running back, so I don’t want to get ahead of myself when recommending how much FAAB to spend on him or the priority level to place on him for waivers. He has 12 carries over the past two weeks. It’s hard to even start him for Week 11. On the other hand, Mitchell looks more and more like an impending breakout with every touch he gets.

He leads all running backs in yards per carry (14.7), missed tackles forced per carry (.75), and yards after contact per attempt (11.7). This is with the caveat of a 10-carry minimum attached. Mitchell will need to see more touches to push for RB3 status, but he has given the Ravens every reason to up his workload in the coming weeks.

Devin Singletary, Texans (50%)

Dameon Pierce’s status for Week 11 is unknown, but it may not matter. Singletary rushed 30 times for 150 yards. He became just one of four backs to run 30 times in a game this year. Singletary accounted for 91 percent of his team’s carries and ran a route on over half of C.J. Stroud’s dropbacks. If we knew this role would hold for the foreseeable future, Singletary would be worth every remaining FAAB dollar fantasy managers have. I’m skeptical that a committee won’t form when Pierce is healthy, but the upside makes Singletary worth 30 percent or more of your FAAB dollars if you even have that much left in the bank.

Ty Chandler, Vikings (8%)

Cam Akers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury two weeks ago and Alexander Mattison suffered a concussion in Week 10. That left only Chandler and Kene Nwangwu available. Kevin O’Connell gave all of the work to Chandler. The second-year back out-carried Nwangwu 15-2 and out-snapped him 30-3. The Vikings signed Myles Gaskin, giving them another option for Week 11, but Chandler looks bound for a spot-start and fantasy RB2 numbers.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (38%)

Cooks earned a 23 percent target share in Week 10 and was targeted on an absurd, 40 percent of his routes. The veteran wideout posted a 9/173/1 line. Cooks is a distant WR2 on his own team, but he plays a meaningful role on a scorching hot offense. Dak Prescott has 1,082 passing yards and 11 touchdowns over the past three weeks. Cooks is a cheap way to buy into an offense that is finally starting to click.

Noah Brown, Texans (25%)

Brown has run a route on at least 73 percent of the Texans’ passing plays in all five of his appearances this year. He got up to a 21 percent target share and a 28 percent air yards share in Week 10. He caught seven passes for 172 yards versus the Bengals. Nico Collins’ eventual return could throw a wrench in Browns’ role, but the Texans could just as easily reduce the snaps of Robert Woods or Tank Dell.

Demario Douglas, Patriots (36%)

Without DeVante Parker or Kendrick Bourne available, Demario Douglas proved to be the best receiver the Pats have by a wide margin last week. He earned 36 percent of the team’s targets and 46 percent of their air yards. Douglas leads the Patriots’ receivers in yards per route run and targets per route run. Douglas is on bye this coming week, so fantasy managers will have to wait to get him in the lineup. When he is back to face the Giants, Douglas will rank as a WR3.

Jalen Guyton, Chargers (0%)

LA’s speedy receiver returned from injured reserve in Week 9 and got up to a full-time role by Week 10. Guyton ran a route on 85 percent of Justin Herbert’s dropbacks and reeled in his first touchdown since Week 15 of the 2021 season. With Mike Williams and Josh Palmer on injured reserve, Guyton is now locked into the field-stretching role for LA.

Elijah Moore, Browns (42%)

Deshaun Watson has played in six games this year. Elijah Moore has at least a 20 percent target share in every one of those games but one. He brought in 5-of-7 targets for 44 yards and a score in Week 10. Moore gets a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers in Week 11.

Tight End

Michael Mayer, Raiders (10%)

Check your waiver wire for Trey McBride, who is available in just under half of all Yahoo leagues. McBride has 21 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown over the past three weeks. Michael Mayer is the next best option if McBride isn’t available.

Mayer has run a route on 65 percent of his team’s dropbacks and has a 14 percent target share over the past five weeks. He will remain in the TE2 range until those numbers improve, but we’ve already seen the rookie nearly double his route rate compared to the first few weeks of the season. He could continue to grow his role, giving him more upside over the playoff stretch of the fantasy season.

Tyler Conklin, Jets (11%)

Conklin is a steady TE2 who doesn’t have late-season breakout potential, but will also cost you no more than a few dollars of FAAB to land. He has finished as a top-15 tight end five times this season and is coming off a game with a 22 percent target share plus a 26 percent air yards share.