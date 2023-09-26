2023 Ryder Cup Best Bets

The 2023 Ryder Cup is almost here, and some of the best golfers in the world are set to tee it up at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. For those unfamiliar, the Ryder Cup is a battle between the United States and Europe.

The USA team comprises the top six players in the points rankings and six captain’s picks. The European team includes three top players from the European Points List, the top three from the World Points List, and six captain’s picks.

They will then play in designated matches. Each match is worth one point, while ties are worth 0.5. The first team to 14.5 points wins the Ryder Cup. If it ends 14-14, the reigning Ryder Cup champions will retain the title.

That said, I obviously must place some bets!



Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ryder Cup Schedule:

Thursday

10:00 AM ET: Opening Ceremonies

Friday

1:30 AM ET: Foursomes

6:30 AM ET: Four-ball

Saturday

1:30 AM: Foursomes

6:00 AM ET: Four-ball

Sunday

5:30 AM ET: Singles

Format Explanation:

Foursomes: In foursomes, teams of two will hit alternating shots. If the first team member hits the tee shot, the second must hit the second. The players will alternate until the hole is complete. The second player would hit the first shot on the second hole. Then, alternate throughout.

Four-ball: In four-balls, teams of two compete. Each player plays their own ball, and the lowest score between the two will count for the team.

Singles: In singles, the golfers will play match-play one-on-one.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Ryder Cup 2023 Best Bets:

Europe to Win (+125):

There’s no denying that the American team is stacked. They have the current US Open, PGA Championship, and The Open champions. The amount of worldwide wins between them is absolutely insane. However, they do have their flaws.

It’s crazy to think I’m using this guy in a Ryder Cup conversation, saying he’s part of the flaws, but I’m calling a spade a spade. This past season, Justin Thomas has not been playing well. This past season, he had more missed cuts than top-20 finishes.

Sure, Thomas is the heartbeat of the team, but a guy like Keegan Bradley might have earned the spot over him.

the United States team has not won on European soil in like 30 years. Total value plays for me, even at +125.

Justin Rose Top European Captains Pick (+350):

Tommy Fleetwood is the favorite to score the most points as the top European captain’s pick, and with the form he is in, it makes total sense. He’s likely to be paired with Viktor Hovland since the two were paired together multiple times at Whistling Straits. There weren’t many wins for Europe in 2021, but Fleetwood and Hovland went winless.

The Ryder Cup is just as much about experience as skill. In 2021, Sergio Garcia had the second most Ryder Cup experience and played four matches. Generally, if the older vet gets off to a hot start, the captain will add them to more matches. Hovland entered the tournament with zero experience but played in five matches.

Justin Rose enters the week as the trusted vet. He has the most Ryder Cup experience of anyone and has a stellar 13-8-2 record, which makes him a great shot at winning the top captain’s pick. The narrative fits. He’s 7-2-1 in foursomes. He starts the week off with great play and a win, then continues to play and add points.

Top American Rookie – Sam Burns (+260)

Max Homa is the favorite in this field, and he makes a ton of sense. However, I am going with Sam Burns to take the honors of Top American Rookie. With Burns being besties with Scottie Scheffler, there’s a strong likelihood the two will be paired together for the foursomes and four-ball sessions.

Burns’ record at the President Cup. He finished 0-3-2, but his record doesn’t quite reflect how he played. He played outstanding while Scheffler struggled a bit. With Scheffler’s game in a better place now, Burns can maximize their partnership.

Sep 26, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Sam Burns walks to the 15th tee during a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Also, how can you not get excited about Burn while rocking a mullet?

I also bet Burns to hit the first American tee shot (+4000).

It’s a shot in the dark, but I imagine Zach Johnson sends the pair out together to start their tournament on the right foot. With Burns being Scheffler’s best friend and a rookie, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Scheffler give Burns the honors. It’s a small stab, but at this price, it’s one I’m excited to play