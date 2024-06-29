 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna - Day Two
Italian Open’s 18th hole yields incredible backboarding birdie
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE 1
Bardet wins hot, hilly Stage 1 of 2024 Tour de France

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_st1_bardetintv_240629.jpg
Bardet: A ‘dream’ to wear yellow jersey in TDF
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_240629.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 1 finish
dnp_oly24_gamtm_sportsv2worldslookback.jpg
How Team USA won bronze at Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna - Day Two
Italian Open’s 18th hole yields incredible backboarding birdie
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE 1
Bardet wins hot, hilly Stage 1 of 2024 Tour de France

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_st1_bardetintv_240629.jpg
Bardet: A ‘dream’ to wear yellow jersey in TDF
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_240629.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 1 finish
dnp_oly24_gamtm_sportsv2worldslookback.jpg
How Team USA won bronze at Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

6-foot-9 Tommy Morrison qualifies for Open as first American to win European Amateur

  
Published June 29, 2024 12:53 PM

The Open Championship field just got a lot taller.

Tommy Morrison, the 6-foot-9 standout who is entering his junior season at Texas, punched his ticket to the July 18-21 major championship at Royal Troon by winning the European Amateur on Saturday at The Scandinavian’s New Course in Denmark. Morrison topped Ireland’s Max Kennedy and Arizona State senior Preston Summerhays in a three-hole playoff to become the first American winner in championship history.

Past winners include Sergio Garcia (1995), Carl Pettersson (2000), Rory McIlroy (2006), Victor Dubuisson (2009), Lucas Bjerregaard (2010), Nicolai Hojgaard (2018) and Matti Schmid (2019, 2020).

Morrison, who is ranked No. 38 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, entered the week with some momentum after reaching the Round of 16 at last week’s British Amateur. He had a strong spring, too, posting six top-12 finishes for the Longhorns.

He capped Saturday’s final round with bogeys on par 5s, but he posted six birdies and an eagle between them to shoot 5-under 67 and finish at 9 under, tied with Kennedy (67) and Summerhays (69). In the playoff, Morrison and Kenneder birdied the second extra hole before Morrison birdied the third to win the playoff.

Reigning British Amateur champion Jacob Skov Olesen tied for fifth at 6 under while Texas Tech’s Calum Scott was solo fourth at 7 under.