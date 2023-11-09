 Skip navigation
Annika Award Watch List: Stanford, Wake end fall with 2 representatives each

  
Published November 9, 2023 10:28 AM

Stanford and Wake Forest each boast two players on the latest watch list for the Annika Award presented by Stifel, which comes after the end of the fall season.

Stanford freshman Paula Martin Sampedro, fueled by four top-7 finishes, and Cardinal sophomore Megha Ganne, who won the season-opening Carmel Cup, were named to the list, as were Wake Forest teammates Rachel Kuehn and Carolina Chacarra, who have three top-10s apiece for the team that is considered No. 1 in the country.

Four players on the list have multiple wins: LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad, Florida’s Maisie Filler, Furman’s Anna Morgan and Boston University’s Christy Chen, who has won three times.

The Annika Award is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients. Stanford boasts each of the past three winners: Rose Zhang (2022, 2023) and Rachel Heck (2021).

Here is the full watch list:

Phoebe Brinker, Duke
Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest
Christy Chen, Boston University
Catie Craig, Western Kentucky
Maisie Filler, Florida
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas
Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest
Ingrid Lindblad, LSU
Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State
Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford
Anna Morgan, Furman
Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern
Farah O’Keefe, Texas
Catherine Park, USC
Kiara Romero, Oregon
Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina
Amanda Sambach, Virginia
Molly Smith, UCF
Lottie Woad, Florida State