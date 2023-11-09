Annika Award Watch List: Stanford, Wake end fall with 2 representatives each

Stanford and Wake Forest each boast two players on the latest watch list for the Annika Award presented by Stifel, which comes after the end of the fall season.

Stanford freshman Paula Martin Sampedro, fueled by four top-7 finishes, and Cardinal sophomore Megha Ganne, who won the season-opening Carmel Cup, were named to the list, as were Wake Forest teammates Rachel Kuehn and Carolina Chacarra, who have three top-10s apiece for the team that is considered No. 1 in the country.

Four players on the list have multiple wins: LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad, Florida’s Maisie Filler, Furman’s Anna Morgan and Boston University’s Christy Chen, who has won three times.

The Annika Award is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients. Stanford boasts each of the past three winners: Rose Zhang (2022, 2023) and Rachel Heck (2021).

Here is the full watch list:

Phoebe Brinker, Duke

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Christy Chen, Boston University

Catie Craig, Western Kentucky

Maisie Filler, Florida

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Anna Morgan, Furman

Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Catherine Park, USC

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Molly Smith, UCF

Lottie Woad, Florida State