Top News

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 2
Lydia Jacoby on break from swimming competition with eyes still on 2028 Olympics
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Players approve of Tour Championship change, and everyone can expect more in the future
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vdnlns02po3xkownwdmc
Predictions: Where the top five uncommitted WRs will land
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_racing_detriotpreview_250528.jpg
Will anyone stop Penske at Detroit Grand Prix?
nbc_golf_fedexcup_250528.jpg
Do Tour players know what makes for best product?
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Oklahoma State defeats Virginia, wins 12th men’s golf national title

  
Published May 28, 2025 10:05 PM

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Eric Lee beat Josh Duangmanee, 2 up, to give Oklahoma State its 12th NCAA men’s golf title and first in eight years, with the Cowboys beating Virginia, 4-1, on Wednesday at La Costa.

Lee, a sophomore who played at California as a freshman, took the lead with a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th, then chipped to 5 feet on the par-5 18th and finished off Duangmanee with a conceded birdie after the Virginia player missed a 15-foot birdie try.

Lee scored for the winning point a day after making a 6-foot par putt on the 19th hole to lift fourth-seeded Oklahoma State past Mississippi in the semifinals. The Cowboys beat Bedlam rival Oklahoma in the quarterfinals.

On a cloudy afternoon with the temperature in the mid-60s, Swedish freshman Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Gaven Lane and Ethan Fang also won matches for Oklahoma State.

Fahlberg-Johnsson won the opening match, beating Maxi Puregger, 3 and 1. Lane, in the fourth match, gave the Cowboys their second point with a 4-and-3 victory over Paul Chang. With the championship decided with Lee’s victory, Fang’s match against Bryan Lee ended after 15 holes with Fang, 1 up.

Ben James, the No. 4 player in the amateur world ranking, won the lone match for Virginia, topping Preston Stout, 3 and 2. The Cavaliers were trying to win their first team title.