Bernhard Langer says goodbye to European tour with valiant effort in Germany

It was an impressive effort – as it often is with Bernhard Langer – but it wasn’t enough to make the cut at the BMW International Open.

In shooting 1-over 73 Friday in Munich, Germany, Langer finished two below the cut line, drawing to a conclusion his final DP World Tour appearance.

Langer, 66, made 513 starts on the European circuit. He won 42 times, second only to Seve Ballesteros (50). His national open was never part of that victory haul but it was the perfect place for him to say goodbye.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Langer said following his round. “It’s been a dream come true.”

He didn’t go down without a fight. After opening in 1-under 71, Langer scrambled for par after par on Day 2. At even par for the tournament and needing eagle to have any chance at the weekend, Langer took driver off the deck for his second shot on the par-5 18th. His ball found the water but he got up and down for par, making a 10-footer for a proper wrap.

Langer was supposed to bid adieu to the Masters in April but suffered an Achilles injury playing pickleball in February. He returned less than three months later — pushing his Augusta farewell to 2025 — and has since played six events on the PGA Tour Champions.

Langer has long been a marvel in the game. He worked as an assistant professional at nearby Munich Country Club and turned professional in 1972. It took eight years before he won his first European tour event but that led to 41 more, including the 1985 and 1993 Masters Tournaments (in addition to one regular PGA Tour title, the ’85 event at Harbour Town, the week after his maiden major).

Along the way, he competed on 10 European Ryder Cup teams and captained the victorious side in 2004 (a 9-point thrashing of the U.S. on American soil).

The German also overcame multiple battles with the yips throughout his career and what could have been a professionally crushing moment in 1991, when his missed 5-footer allowed the U.S. to win the infamous “War by the Shore” Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island.

After turning 50 in 2007, Langer won his first Champions event – and kept winning. His victory in last year’s U.S. Senior Open was his record-breaking 46th on the circuit.