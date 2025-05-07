Watch Now
New freedom could elevate McIlroy yet further
Rory McIlroy addresses the media before the Truist Championship about his newfound sense of freedom from winning the Masters, before Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch agree that lifted burden could elevate him even further.
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
The PGA Tour is at a new venue this week — good news for the always entertaining Max Homa, who jokes about an advantage over Rory McIlroy, trying to master the New York Times Mini, his ever-churning brain and a lot more.
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
The outspoken Lucas Glover reiterates his criticism of the PGA Tour's signature event model, also questioning why it took so long to adopt pace of play measures and admitting he's unsure how to fix the playoff format.
Thomas has his ‘swagger back’ amid hot stretch
Justin Thomas of 2025 is looking a lot like the Justin Thomas of old, and it's given the RBC Heritage winner an aura of confidence to match. He speaks before the Truist Championship; Golf Today reacts.
Rory McIlroy addresses the media before the Truist Championship about his newfound sense of freedom from winning the Masters, before Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch agree that lifted burden could elevate him even further.
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best
Take a look at the Aon Next 10 and Swing 5, headlined by Garrick Higgo, who chatted with Todd Lewis about his momentum heading into the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
14-year-old Raymond ReBell joins Golf Today to discuss the playoff win that pushed him into final qualifying for the U.S. Open, breaking down his emotions and his attitude heading into the last stage.
How Wie West measures success as tournament host
Michelle Wie West joins Golf Today to discuss her vision for the Mizuho Americas Open and the difficulty of replicating the feeling of elite competition.
Bradley aims to bring unity with Ryder Cup dinner
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. captain Keegan Bradley hosting a dinner for prospective Ryder Cup members, including LIV players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
What led to Morikawa’s split with caddie Jakovac?
Todd Lewis reports on Collin Morikawa's decision to split with caddie J.J. Jakovac and what the addition of Joe Greiner on the bag means for his outlook.