Cognizant Classic 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The PGA Tour begins its Florida swing with the first of four events, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Cognizant Classic?

Feb. 27 - May 2 on the Champion Course (7,167 yards, par 71) at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

How to watch the Cognizant Classic

(All times EST; stream links added when available)

Feb. 27



2-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Feb. 28



2-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

May 1



1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

3-6PM: NBC/Peacock

May 2



1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

3-6PM: NBC/Peacock



Who is in the field at the Cognizant Classic?

This is a full-field PGA Tour event with 144 players scheduled to compete. Some of the notables in attendance include Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Luke Clanton (a), Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry.

Click here for the updated field and leaderboard.

What is the Cognizant Classic purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.2 million with $1,656,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

Who won the 2024 Cognizant Classic?

Austin Eckroat earned his maiden PGA Tour title in a Monday finish at PGA National. Eckroat finished three shots clear of Lee and Erik van Rooyen.

The Monday finish was required after a thunderstorm dumped nearly 2 inches of rain and brought lightning to the area during the final round, causing a 3½-hour delay. Twenty-six players returned on Monday to play upwards of 13 holes.