John Deere Classic 2025: Full field for TPC Deere Run, including plenty of potential stars
Published June 27, 2025 06:31 PM
The PGA Tour’s annual stop in Silvis, Illinois, will kickoff July 3 at TPC Deere Run.
Here’s a look at the initial field, which includes defending champion Davis Thompson and a host of potential stars in Luke Clanton, NCAA champ Michael La Sasso, Jackson Koivun, Haskins winner David Ford, Gordon Sargent, Preston Summerhays and Brendan Valdes.
Field for next week’s John Deere Classic: pic.twitter.com/x2ie92DF1X— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 27, 2025