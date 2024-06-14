Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: McIlroy sharp as Scheffler struggles on Day 1

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in North Carolina for the 124th U.S. Open. They are providing daily “mini-pods” recapping each round at Pinehurst No. 2 on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

Day 1:

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau both got off to great starts, while heavy favorite Scottie Scheffler struggled on the opening day at Pinehurst No. 2.