Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: McIlroy sharp as Scheffler struggles on Day 1
Published June 13, 2024 08:15 PM
Scheffler begins U.S. Open in surprising funk
In the "Big Three" group at the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy set the standard while Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele lagged behind.
GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in North Carolina for the 124th U.S. Open. They are providing daily “mini-pods” recapping each round at Pinehurst No. 2 on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.
Day 1:
Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau both got off to great starts, while heavy favorite Scottie Scheffler struggled on the opening day at Pinehurst No. 2.