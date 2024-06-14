 Skip navigation
Top News

Meijer LPGA Classic
Nelly Korda stumbles to 76 while Alison Lee leads Meijer LPGA Classic
U.S. Open - Round One
Rory McIlroy looks (and sounds) more like Scottie Scheffler than Scheffler in Round 1 of U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Round One
Despite yardage book mishap, Bryson DeChambeau fires 67 at U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brysondiscussion_240613.jpg
DeChambeau ‘box office’ viewing again in USO Rd. 1
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_240613.jpg
Wagner tries Cantlay, Fitzpatrick shots on hole 11
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240613.jpg
Rory shows shotmaking ability in U.S. Open Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: McIlroy sharp as Scheffler struggles on Day 1

  
Published June 13, 2024 08:15 PM
Scheffler begins U.S. Open in surprising funk
June 13, 2024 08:20 PM
In the "Big Three" group at the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy set the standard while Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele lagged behind.

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in North Carolina for the 124th U.S. Open. They are providing daily “mini-pods” recapping each round at Pinehurst No. 2 on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

Day 1:
Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau both got off to great starts, while heavy favorite Scottie Scheffler struggled on the opening day at Pinehurst No. 2.