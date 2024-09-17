How to watch: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Kroger Queen City Championship TV times, streams
The DP World Tour contests its flagship event this week with the BMW PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy and a host of European stars will be competing at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Meanwhile, nearly half the members of the Solheim Cup teams will play the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River’s Bend outside of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Korn Ferry Tour will be playing its third of four Finals events and the PGA Tour Champions will return to Pebble Beach with First Tee kids as amateur partners in the Pure Insurance Championship.
Here’s how you can watch all the action on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app (all times ET; stream links added when available).
DP World Tour: How to watch the BMW PGA Championship
Thursday, Sept. 19
- 7AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Friday, Sept. 20
- 7AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, Sept. 21
- 7AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Sunday, Sept. 22
- 7AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
LPGA: How to watch the Kroger Queen City Championship
Thursday, Sept. 19
- 1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Friday, Sept. 20
- 1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, Sept. 21
- 1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Sunday, Sept. 22
- 1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Korn Ferry Tour: How to watch the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
Thursday, Sept. 19
- 4-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Friday, Sept. 20
- 4-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, Sept. 21
- 4-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Sunday, Sept. 22
- 4-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Pure Insurance Championship
Friday, Sept. 20
- 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, Sept. 21
- 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Sunday, Sept. 22
- 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App