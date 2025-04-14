 Skip navigation
RBC Heritage 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

  
Published April 14, 2025 03:00 PM

The PGA Tour moves from a major at Augusta National to a signature event in the Low Country, with the RBC Heritage. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the RBC Heritage?

April 17-20 at Harbor Town Golf Links (par 71, 7,213 yards) on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

How to watch the RBC Heritage

(All times EDT)

Thursday, April 17

Friday, April 18

Saturday, April 19

Sunday, April 20

Who is in the field at the RBC Heritage?

There are 72 players in the field, pulled from last year’s top 50 in FedExCup points, the Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5, current FEC standings and sponsor exemptions. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the way, though, Masters champion Rory McIlroy is not competing.

Click here for the full field.

What is the RBC Heritage purse and prize money?

The purse is $20 million with $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points going to the winner.

What is the cut at the RBC Heritage?

There is no cut at this signature event. All players will compete over four rounds.

Who won the 2024 RBC Heritage?

Coming off his Masters triumph — and wins at Bay Hill and The Players — Scottie Scheffler continued his dominance at Harbour Town. After Sunday storms pushed the final few holes to Monday, Scheffler capped a three-shot victory over Sahith Theegala.