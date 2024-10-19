Nothing personal: Scottie Scheffler has fun with Miami-Louisville pick during ‘College GameDay’ appearance

Scottie Scheffler has jokes.

Appearing on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday morning, Scheffler was tasked with picking, among other games, the Miami at Louisville contest. Scheffler, who was arrested and briefly jailed by Louisville police after a traffic incident during this year’s PGA Championship in May (all charges, including feloy assault of a police officer, were later dropped), took the opportunity for some levity.

“Not to bring anything personal into this with Louisville – great city, great people,” Scheffler said. “But I think Miami is gonna smoke ‘em.”

Scheffler was pressed more on the pick with the panelists asking if he’d watched any tape or thought about picking Louisville. To which Scheffler simply responded, “No... great city, great people.”

Kirk Herbstreit was the lone member of the desk to go with the Cardinals, which prompted Pat McAfee to ask Herbstreit, jokingly, if he liked that Scheffler was arrested by Louisville police?

“No,” Herbstreit said. “I thought that that was unacceptable. I didn’t get the part where they said he dragged the officer down. I didn’t see that…”

This was Scheffler’s second “College GameDay” appearance, as he was the guest picker and received the PGA Tour Player of the Year Award in 2022 ahead of the Texas-Alabama game. Scheffler picked the Longhorns to pull off the upset that day, which they did.

Scheffler’s ‘GameDay’ picks

South Carolina over Oklahoma

Arkansas over LSU

Miami over Louisville

Illinois over Michigan

Indiana over Nebraska

Colorado over Arizona

Kansas State over West Virginia

Iowa State over UCF

Alabama over Tennessee

Texas over Georgia