Season finales, awards and maybe Tiger and Charlie Woods: What remains over final two months in golf 2024
With two months to go in the 2024 golf world, and following a rather stagnant October, there is plenty to pay attention to down the stretch.
PGA Tour
Three events remain in the FedExCup Fall series for players to earn their PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season. In addition to the race for the top 125 in FEC points, Nos. 51-60 will earn signature-event starts at next year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.
|DATES
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|Nov. 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos, Mexico
|Nov. 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Port Royal GC, Southampton, Bermuda
|Nov. 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia
LPGA
Following a month in Asia, the LPGA returns to the U.S. for a final three-week stretch, with one tournament in Hawaii (beginning this Wednesday) and two in Florida.
The top 80 on the season-long points list earn full cards for next year while the top 60 will qualify for the season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, where the winner will collect a tour-record $4 million prize.
|DATES
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|Nov. 6-9
|Lotte Championship
|Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
|Nov. 14-17
|The Annika driven by Gainbridge
|Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida
|Nov. 21-24
|CME Group Tour Championship
|Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida
DP World Tour
The Race to Dubai concludes with two playoff events in Abu Dhabi and, of course, Dubai. The opening field features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.
With the top 50 in the RTD standings qualifying for the season-ender, the aforementioned are locked in, as well as BMW PGA Championship winner Billy Horschel.
|DATES
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|Nov. 7-10
|Abu Dhabi Championship
|Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|Nov. 14-17
|DP World Tour Championship
|Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Awards
Scottie Scheffler’s hardware haul is going to get heavier as he will likely sweep the Jack Nicklaus Award (player of the year, via membership vote), Byron Nelson Award (lowest adjusted scoring average) and Arnold Palmer Award (most official money earned). The rookie of the year isn’t as clear-cut, with three candidates (Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap and Jake Knapp) having won this season.
On the LPGA side, Nelly Korda has wrapped up the points-based player-of-the-year award. Jeeno Thitikul, who won the Vare Trophy last year, is in position to do it again. She currently tops the scoring-average standings with Ayaka Furue and Haeran Ryu needing hot finishes to surpass her. Korda is actually second on the list but won’t meet the minimum number of rounds played to qualify.
Korda is, however, the front-runner on the money list, with a near $900,000 advantage, but that can all change with the massive Tour Championship payout. She is scheduled to compete in the final two Florida tournaments.
There is also $1 million on the line for the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, which Thitikul also leads over Ryu. Mao Saigo leads Jin Hee Im in the battle for points-based Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year.
Other Events
Some are official and some otherwise, but all promise to be entertaining.
The PGA Tour Champions will wrap their campaign with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, while players will look to earn 2025 cards in final-stage Q-Schools for the Champions, LPGA and PGA Tour.
Will we see Tiger Woods, who underwent another back procedure two months ago, in December? It could happen twice, or not at all, with his Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship, which he’s traditionally played with son Charlie.
|DATES
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|NOTES
|Nov. 7-10
|Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona
|Final PGA Tour Champions event of season
|Dec. 3-6
|PGA Tour Champions Q-School final stage
|TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona
|Top 5 earn 2025 cards
|Dec. 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|Albany GC, Albany, Bahamas
|Big-name PGA Tour players in field of 20
|Dec. 5-9
|LPGA Q-School final stage
|Magnolia Grove GC, Mobile, Alabama
|Top 25 and ties earn 2025 cards; 90 holes
|Dec. 12-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida
|PGA Tour/LPGA mixed-gender event
|Dec. 12-15
|PGA Tour Q-School final stage
|Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass CC, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
|Top 5 and ties earn 2025 cards; next 40 and ties earn exempt status on KFT
|Dec. 21-22
|PNC Championship
|Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Florida
|Major champions and family members