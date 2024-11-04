Season finales, awards and maybe Tiger and Charlie Woods: What remains over final two months in golf 2024

With two months to go in the 2024 golf world, and following a rather stagnant October, there is plenty to pay attention to down the stretch.

PGA Tour

Three events remain in the FedExCup Fall series for players to earn their PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season. In addition to the race for the top 125 in FEC points, Nos. 51-60 will earn signature-event starts at next year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

﻿DATES EVENT LOCATION Nov. 7-10 World Wide Technology Championship El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos, Mexico Nov. 14-17 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Port Royal GC, Southampton, Bermuda Nov. 21-24 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia

LPGA

Following a month in Asia, the LPGA returns to the U.S. for a final three-week stretch, with one tournament in Hawaii (beginning this Wednesday) and two in Florida.

The top 80 on the season-long points list earn full cards for next year while the top 60 will qualify for the season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, where the winner will collect a tour-record $4 million prize.

﻿DATES EVENT LOCATION Nov. 6-9 Lotte Championship Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii Nov. 14-17 The Annika driven by Gainbridge Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida Nov. 21-24 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida

DP World Tour

The Race to Dubai concludes with two playoff events in Abu Dhabi and, of course, Dubai. The opening field features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.

With the top 50 in the RTD standings qualifying for the season-ender, the aforementioned are locked in, as well as BMW PGA Championship winner Billy Horschel.

﻿DATES EVENT LOCATION Nov. 7-10 Abu Dhabi Championship Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Nov. 14-17 DP World Tour Championship Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Awards

Scottie Scheffler’s hardware haul is going to get heavier as he will likely sweep the Jack Nicklaus Award (player of the year, via membership vote), Byron Nelson Award (lowest adjusted scoring average) and Arnold Palmer Award (most official money earned). The rookie of the year isn’t as clear-cut, with three candidates (Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap and Jake Knapp) having won this season.

On the LPGA side, Nelly Korda has wrapped up the points-based player-of-the-year award. Jeeno Thitikul, who won the Vare Trophy last year, is in position to do it again. She currently tops the scoring-average standings with Ayaka Furue and Haeran Ryu needing hot finishes to surpass her. Korda is actually second on the list but won’t meet the minimum number of rounds played to qualify.

Korda is, however, the front-runner on the money list, with a near $900,000 advantage, but that can all change with the massive Tour Championship payout. She is scheduled to compete in the final two Florida tournaments.

There is also $1 million on the line for the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, which Thitikul also leads over Ryu. Mao Saigo leads Jin Hee Im in the battle for points-based Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year.

Other Events

Some are official and some otherwise, but all promise to be entertaining.

The PGA Tour Champions will wrap their campaign with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, while players will look to earn 2025 cards in final-stage Q-Schools for the Champions, LPGA and PGA Tour.

Will we see Tiger Woods, who underwent another back procedure two months ago, in December? It could happen twice, or not at all, with his Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship, which he’s traditionally played with son Charlie.