Tiger Woods undergoes another back surgery; TBD on return date

Tiger Woods announced Friday that he underwent surgery to repair a nerve impingement in his lower back.

Woods, who will turn 49 in December, has not played since the Open Championship in July. In limited action this year, he withdrew from the Genesis Invitational, finished last among those who made the cut at the Masters, and missed three consecutive cuts at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship.

It is believed to be Woods’ sixth back surgery, and his first since 2021. In recent years, his biggest health concern has been his lower right leg, following a serious car crash in 2022.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” Woods said on social media. “I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”

Woods was not slated to play in another official event this year, and there was no immediate timetable for a return to competition. When healthy, he plays the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in early December, an event that benefits his foundation. The PNC Championship, which he has played with son Charlie, is scheduled for Dec. 21-22.

“I’m going to just keep getting physically better and keep working on it,” he said in July. “Hopefully just come back for what is our fifth major, the Father/Son, so looking forward to it.”

Woods is heavily involved in the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund. He’s also a co-founder of the TGL simulator league that will launch in January.