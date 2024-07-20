 Skip navigation
Si Woo Kim records a Royal Troon first Saturday at The Open

  
Published July 20, 2024 09:40 AM

On Saturday at The Open, we have a first for Royal Troon: a hole-in-one.

The ace came off the clubface of Si Woo Kim, who holed out from 238 yards at Troon’s par-3 17th for the first hole-in-one in what is now 10 Open Championship at the South Ayrshire Links.

Kim was 2 over on his eventful round with four birdies and six bogeys when he stepped on the penultimate tee, struck his long-iron shot perfectly, landed it a few paces short of the green and then watched it trundled up and roll into the cup.

The hole-in-one moved Kim back to 5 over for the championship.

Kim’s ace also is the longest in recorded history at The Open (since 1980).