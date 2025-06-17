 Skip navigation
Luke Weaver (hamstring) nears Yankees return with simulated game

  
Published June 17, 2025 07:41 PM
Rays' Pepiot a 'clear top-25' starting pitcher
June 17, 2025 12:34 PM
James Schiano discusses the recent success of Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot this year, who has thrown the most combined innings of anyone in MLB, and why he's quickly rising up the rankings.

NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Luke Weaver threw a simulated game Tuesday afternoon and is getting closer to rejoining New York’s bullpen.

Weaver, who strained his left hamstring June 1 while warming up at Dodger Stadium, faced teammates J.C. Escarra and Oswald Peraza before the Yankees played the Los Angeles Angels.

“Kind of simulated four outs,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He looked great. He really looks good.”

The team initially expected Weaver to miss four to six weeks, but the right-hander said any pain in the hamstring disappeared within days of the injury. He had three side sessions before Tuesday’s simulated game.

“Obviously we passed the activation date, but we want to be smart and make sure the recovery is going well,” Weaver said. “Today was the biggest step thus far and I feel really good. So I’ll definitely advocate to tell them how I’m feeling.”

Weaver’s return will give the Yankees two legitimate ninth-inning options. He has a 1.05 ERA this season and emerged as New York’s closer by converting six saves in seven chances after Devin Williams posted an 11.25 ERA in his first 10 appearances.

Williams, however, has a 2.90 ERA in his last 20 games and has converted all four save opportunities this month.

“I haven’t gone into that full-bore yet,” Boone said. “Filing that under a good problem to have. Love the way Devin’s throwing the ball right now. Just looking forward to getting another hammer back in Weave.”