Colton Herta will drive Acura in Rolex 24 at Daytona for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti

Colton Herta will return to the premier hybrid prototype category of the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a new team in 2024.

Herta will be paired with Jordan Taylor and Louis Deletraz in the No. 40 Acura ARX-06 for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, the sports car team that became aligned last year with Andretti Global (which Herta drives for in the NTT IndyCar Series).

In addition to the Jan. 27-28 season opener at Daytona International Speedway, Herta also will join the team as a co-driver for the other endurance races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, which includes the Twelve Hours of Sebring (March 16), Watkins Glen (June 23), Indianapolis (Sept. 22) and Petit Le Mans (Oct. 12).

“It’s super exciting to join such a prestigious team like WTRAndretti for the endurance events,” Herta said in a release. “They’ve shown how successful they can be in the past and I’m looking forward to hopefully adding to that.”

The seven-time IndyCar winner drove both of BMW’s entries in the Grand Touring Prototype division of the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona. He was a 2022 Rolex 24 winner in the LMP2 category (with fellow IndyCar star Pato O’Ward) and was part of BMW’s 2019 entry that won the GTLM class.

Herta will be joining a new second entry for Wayne Taylor’s sports car team, which won the Rolex 24 three consecutive times from 2019-21 and has two champinoships and four consecutive runner-up finishes in IMSA’s top category.

WTRAndretti also announced four-time World Endurance Championship champion and three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Brendon Hartley as the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup endurance driver on the No. 10 Acura ARX-06 co-driven by Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque. Hartley raced for WTRAndretti in last year’s Rolex 24.

“It’s exciting that we’ve managed to get the services of Brendon Hartley again and Colton Herta as our third drivers who will be doing the IMEC,” team principal Wayne Taylor said. “Brendon has driven for us before, and we’ve got to know him really well.

“Obviously, Colton is a part of the Andretti Global group which opened the door for us with him. He’s won Daytona in an GT car and drove a LMDh car last year and did a really good job. I’m really excited about having both Brendon and Colton on board.”

