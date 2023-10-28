 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_ndpittpreview_231025.jpg
Early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 9
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener
BASEBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-USA-JPN
Pausing MLB season for Olympics would be difficult, commissioner says

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chebre_pinnockgoal_231028.jpg
Pinnock heads Brentford 1-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_golf_maybankrnd3_231028.jpg
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Lara_Gut_Behrami.jpg
Gut-Behrami edges Brignone to win World Cup opener

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_ndpittpreview_231025.jpg
Early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 9
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener
BASEBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-USA-JPN
Pausing MLB season for Olympics would be difficult, commissioner says

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chebre_pinnockgoal_231028.jpg
Pinnock heads Brentford 1-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_golf_maybankrnd3_231028.jpg
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Lara_Gut_Behrami.jpg
Gut-Behrami edges Brignone to win World Cup opener

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aric Almirola won’t return to SHR in 2024

  
Published October 28, 2023 09:23 AM

Aric Almirola announced Saturday morning on social media that he won’t return to Stewart-Haas Racing after this season.

“After much prayer, consideration and conversations with my family, I’m ready for the next adventure,” he posted.

The 39-year-old Almirola has been with Stewart-Haas Racing since 2018. He scored two of his three career Cup wins with the organization and finished a career-high fifth in the points in 2018 with the organization.

In his statement, Almirola did not clarify what his “next adventure” would be. Stewart-Haas Racing has not stated what its plans will be for the No. 10 team in 2024.

Sponsor Smithfield also announced that “the time has come for Smithfield to end our NASCAR partnership.” Smithfield has been a sponsor for Almirola since 2012.

Almirola is the second driver leaving Stewart-Haas Racing after this season. Kevin Harvick will retire from full-time Cup racing and move to the Fox broadcast booth after this season. Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 team next season.