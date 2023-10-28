Aric Almirola won’t return to SHR in 2024

Aric Almirola announced Saturday morning on social media that he won’t return to Stewart-Haas Racing after this season.

“After much prayer, consideration and conversations with my family, I’m ready for the next adventure,” he posted.

The 39-year-old Almirola has been with Stewart-Haas Racing since 2018. He scored two of his three career Cup wins with the organization and finished a career-high fifth in the points in 2018 with the organization.

In his statement, Almirola did not clarify what his “next adventure” would be. Stewart-Haas Racing has not stated what its plans will be for the No. 10 team in 2024.

Sponsor Smithfield also announced that “the time has come for Smithfield to end our NASCAR partnership.” Smithfield has been a sponsor for Almirola since 2012.

Almirola is the second driver leaving Stewart-Haas Racing after this season. Kevin Harvick will retire from full-time Cup racing and move to the Fox broadcast booth after this season. Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 team next season.