Mid-Ohio Truck starting lineup

Corey Heim scored his third pole of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck season Friday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Heim won the pole with a lap of 94.371 mph around the 2.258-mile road course.

Ty Majeski will start second after a lap of 94.053 mph. He’s followed by rookie Nick Sanchez (93.911 mph), Christian Eckes (93.686) and Grant Enfinger (93.677).

Former IndyCar driver Marco Andretti will make his series debut. He will start seventh after he qualified with a lap of 93.136 mph. IndyCar driver Conor Daly will start 18th after a lap of 92.820 mph.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:38 p.m. ET.

