NASCAR looks to 2025, beyond to run Cup internationally

AVONDALE, Ariz. — NASCAR looks to hold a Cup Series race internationally even after an effort to race in Montreal in 2024 did not happen.

Steve O’Donnell, chief operating officer for NASCAR, said Friday at Phoenix Raceway that “I think 2025 and really beyond look like there’s a number of opportunities” to race internationally.

The Cup Series has not raced outside the U.S. since holding an exhibition race in Japan in 1998. The Cup Series held exhibition races in Japan from 1996-98.

The sport has expanded since, holding races near Miami, on the streets of Chicago and in a coliseum in Los Angeles. The Cup Series features Daniel Suarez, who is from Mexico, and saw Shane van Gisbergen, who is from New Zealand, win in his Cup debut on the streets of Chicago in July and will run in NASCAR’s national series in 2024.

O’Donnell said efforts continue to find a place for Cup to race internationally.

“I think when you look at our sport and the ability to go into a marketplace, really grow the sport, we want to make sure we have all the levers in place to not just kind of come in and out, we want to build NASCAR within that particular country or marketplace,” he said.

“As we continued to talk in Montreal, we realized that probably was a little quick to be able to make that happen. In the meantime, there’s been a number of discussions not only in other areas in the U.S. but other opportunities in North America and outside the U.S.

“So, for us, it was a little bit of a pause and let’s evaluate all those opportunities together and look at what’s in the best interest of all of our fans for ’25 and beyond to make sure that we put the most exciting schedule together possible.”

