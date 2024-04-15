Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

WINNERS:

Chase Elliott — He snapped a 42-race winless drought, scoring his first Cup victory since October 2022. He did it by surviving two overtime restarts.

Hendrick Motorsports — Team has won five of the first nine races this season. William Byron has three wins, Kyle Larson has one and now Chase Elliott has one.

Brad Keselowski — He didn’t have the best car but ended the day second. That was key for a driver who was outside a playoff spot going into Texas.

Richard Childress Racing — Austin Dillon finished a season-best eighth and Kyle Busch placed ninth, marking the first time this year that RCR placed both cars in the top 10.

Carson Hocevar — Rookie scored his first career top 10 in Cup on Sunday.

LOSERS:

Alex Bowman — Victim of an incident early in Sunday’s race and finished a season-worst 37th. He fell from 10th to 14th in points.

Michael McDowell — He was dueling for the lead and wrecked. McDowell finished 35th

Ford — Car manufacturer has yet to win this season in Cup, Xfinity or Trucks. That is no wins in 24 races among those three series.

