Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway

  
Published April 15, 2024 07:00 AM

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

WINNERS:

Chase Elliott — He snapped a 42-race winless drought, scoring his first Cup victory since October 2022. He did it by surviving two overtime restarts.

Hendrick Motorsports — Team has won five of the first nine races this season. William Byron has three wins, Kyle Larson has one and now Chase Elliott has one.

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Chase Elliott triumphs in Texas, snaps 42-race winless drought
Chase Elliott scores his first Cup victory since October 2022 at Talladega.

Brad Keselowski — He didn’t have the best car but ended the day second. That was key for a driver who was outside a playoff spot going into Texas.

Richard Childress Racing — Austin Dillon finished a season-best eighth and Kyle Busch placed ninth, marking the first time this year that RCR placed both cars in the top 10.

Carson Hocevar — Rookie scored his first career top 10 in Cup on Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What drivers said after Texas Cup race won by Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott earned his first Cup victory since October 2022.

LOSERS:

Alex Bowman — Victim of an incident early in Sunday’s race and finished a season-worst 37th. He fell from 10th to 14th in points.

Michael McDowell — He was dueling for the lead and wrecked. McDowell finished 35th

Ford — Car manufacturer has yet to win this season in Cup, Xfinity or Trucks. That is no wins in 24 races among those three series.