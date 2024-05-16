 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marcus Ericsson OK after slamming Turn 4 walls, attenuator in Indy 500 practice wreck
GOLF: MAY 16 PGA Championship
Tiger Woods off to best major start in over two years, still well back at PGA
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR Best Bets: All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro

Top Clips

nbc_nas_midsznroundtable_240516.jpg
Cup regular season like playoffs in other sports
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_240516.jpg
Orlovsky: Dolphins, Texans schedules stand out
nbc_ffhh_terankings_240516.jpg
LaPorta, Kelce highlight 2024 tight end rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marcus Ericsson OK after slamming Turn 4 walls, attenuator in Indy 500 practice wreck
GOLF: MAY 16 PGA Championship
Tiger Woods off to best major start in over two years, still well back at PGA
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR Best Bets: All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro

Top Clips

nbc_nas_midsznroundtable_240516.jpg
Cup regular season like playoffs in other sports
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_240516.jpg
Orlovsky: Dolphins, Texans schedules stand out
nbc_ffhh_terankings_240516.jpg
LaPorta, Kelce highlight 2024 tight end rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

76ers Tyrese Maxey wins 2024 NBA Sportsmanship Award

  
Published May 16, 2024 04:42 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 2: Tyrese Maxey #0 greets teammates before the game against the New York Knicks during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2024 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It wasn’t a surprise when Tyrese Maxey was voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

For anyone who has spent time around him, this was less of a surprise: Maxey won the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award for 2024.

This award is voted on by the players (from a list of nominees put forward by teams and curated by a panel of league executives). The award “honors a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.” Maxey learned he won the award from his parents.

Thrust into a larger role due to the James Harden situation, Maxey had a breakout season — averaging 25.9 points and 6.2 assists a game, both career highs — and was an All-Star for the first time. Through it all, Maxey never lost his relentlessly positive attitude.

Maxey is a restricted free agent this summer and will get a max contract from the Sixers.

Veteran Miami big man Kevin Love came in second in the voting, followed by the Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen, the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Kings’ Harrison Barnes, and the Spurs’ Tre Jones.

Mentions
Tyrese Maxey.png Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers