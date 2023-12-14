Indiana and Pacers legend, Hall of Famer George McGinnis dies at 73

George McGinnis, who went from Indiana Mr. Basketball as a high schooler to ABA MVP and champion with the Pacers, had died following complications from a heart attack, the Pacers announced Thursday.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Hall of Famer George McGinnis.



“From his all-state high school days to his time as an IU All-American and, of course, to his legendary ABA championship runs with the Pacers, George McGinnis shaped so many of the fondest basketball memories for generations of Hoosiers,” the Simon Family and Pacers Sports & Entertainment said in a statement. “He was the very definition of an Indiana basketball legend, a champion, and Hall of Fame athlete. But he was more than that. George was family. A passionate advocate for his fellow ABA players and a present, smiling face around the franchise, George has been as synonymous with our Pacers franchise as anyone. He will be greatly missed, and all of us at Pacers Sports & Entertainment will keep George and his family in our prayers.”

McGinnis was as Indiana as a basketball player can get.

That started young when he was the star of an unbeaten Indianapolis Washington High School team that won the 1969 Indiana state championship. As a high schooler, he led a team of the state’s All-Stars against Kentucky high school all-stars and put up a 53-point, 30-rebound performance in that game. He then became an All-American at Indiana University, leading the Big 10 in scoring.

McGinnis started his professional career in the ABA with the Indiana Pacers, where he was the true definition of a power forward of the era. He helped lead the Pacers to the NBA title in his first two seasons with the team, including averaging 27.6 points and 12.5 rebounds a game in his second year in the league. He went on to win the 1975 ABA MVP (technically a co-MVP tie with Julius Erving). McGinnis was a three-time ABA All-Star who joined the Philadelphia 76ers (and Dr. J) when the ABA and NBA merged, and McGinnis was a three-time NBA All-Star for Philly. He also played for Denver before finishing his career with the Pacers back in Indiana.

In 2017, McGinnis was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and gave an incredibly emotional induction speech.

McGinnis is survived by his sister, Bonnie, and our thoughts go out to his family and friends.