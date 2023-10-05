 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: AUG 06 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Dr. Diandra: William Byron, Denny Hamlin outperform playoff expectations
Alix Klineman
Olympic gold medalist Alix Klineman returns to beach volleyball as a mom, with new partner
nbc_bte_philar_preview_231003.jpg
NFL Week 5: Stock Up! Stock Down!

Top Clips

nbc_simms_tenind_231005.jpg
Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Colts
nbc_csu_jetbro_231005.jpg
Week 5 preview: Jets vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_cardet_231005.jpg
Week 5 preview: Panthers vs. Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: AUG 06 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Dr. Diandra: William Byron, Denny Hamlin outperform playoff expectations
Alix Klineman
Olympic gold medalist Alix Klineman returns to beach volleyball as a mom, with new partner
nbc_bte_philar_preview_231003.jpg
NFL Week 5: Stock Up! Stock Down!

Top Clips

nbc_simms_tenind_231005.jpg
Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Colts
nbc_csu_jetbro_231005.jpg
Week 5 preview: Jets vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_cardet_231005.jpg
Week 5 preview: Panthers vs. Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joel Embiid chooses to represent USA at Paris Olympics

  
Published October 5, 2023 12:25 PM
2023-24 Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

CAMDEN, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Joel Embid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during 2023-24 NBA Media Day on October 02, 2023 at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

At the World Cup in Manilla this summer, Team USA finished fourth in part because it was ill-equipped to handle the physicality of the international game in the paint, rebound, and to consistently protect the rim (especially if Jaren Jackson Jr. was not on the floor).

Not anymore — Joel Embiid has told USA Basketball that he will represent America at the Paris Olympics next summer, choosing the USA over host France and his native Cameroon, a story broken by Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Embiid is expected to be joined by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and a host of other top-flight NBA talent on Team USA next summer (exactly who will ultimately depend on health and how deep those stars end up playing into the postseason). The USA needs all that talent to mask its cohesion issues.

It also could in part be a basketball decision for Embiid. He is needed on Team USA to fill a hole in the roster, playing for France would mean sharing time with Rudy Gobert at the five and Victor Wembanyama in whatever role he ends up being used for (he’s not a traditional five but defensively will want to be in the paint). Cameroon has not yet qualified for the Paris Olympics, it will have to come out of one of the pre-Olympic qualifying tournaments next summer (which the African nation would be more likely to do with Embiid on the court, but there is no easy path out of those stacked tournaments).

Whatever the reason, executive director Grant Hill, coach Steve Kerr, and the rest of USA Basketball have to be celebrating today — Team USA just got a lot better for the Paris Olympics, which start next July.

Mentions
Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid.jpg Joel Embiid