Suns to retire Amar’e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion jereys this season

One way new owners try to

endear themselves to fans is to retire the jerseys of fan favorites. In Phoneix, Mat Ishbia has done plenty of other things that should have gotten the fans behind him — hello Kevin Durant — but the Suns are leaning into the jersey retirement, too.

This season the Suns will retire the jerseys of Amar’e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion.

31 & 32 forever.



Shawn Marion & Amar'e Stoudemire will be inducted into the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor during the upcoming season!





“Shawn and Amar’e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform,” Ishbia said in a statement. “Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility and Amar’e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen. Shawn and Amar’e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor.

“As we embark on the new era of Suns basketball it is a priority that we remain connected to our storied history. We are excited to celebrate Shawn and Amar’e and properly recognize their incredible contributions and achievements.”

These jersey retirements are well deserved.

Stoudemire — a five-time All-Star in Phoneix — was as critical as Steve Nash and Mike D’Antoni to the “seven seconds or less” era of Suns basketball. His versatility as a big who could bang inside but be a force in transition helped make the era possible. He was the 2002-03 NBA Rookie of the Year and a four-time All-NBA player in Phoneix (before leaving to go to the Knicks).

“I bleed purple and orange, making this a tremendous honor to be inducted,” said Stoudemire. “My best and most transformative years came in Phoenix with the Suns. I have so much love for Suns fans and appreciation for the love they have always shown me. I am excited to reconnect with the fanbase in joining the Ring of Honor.”

Marrion was another of the Swiss army knife players in that Suns’ lineup who could do anything. “The Matrix” was a two-time All-NBA player and four-time All-Star with the Suns who still is the franchise’s all-time leader in playoff rebounds (706), and fifth all-time in franchise scoring (12,134), second in rebounds (6,616), second in steals (1,245) and third in blocks (894).

“This is amazing to be recognized by the Suns family in this way,” said Marion. “The fans in Phoenix are one-of-a-kind and this city will always be a part of me. My time with the Suns was special and I am looking forward to being inducted into the Ring of Honor.”

