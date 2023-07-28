 Skip navigation
Watch Jaylen Brown’s impressive answer on using his money to bring “Black Wall Street to Boston”

Published July 27, 2023 09:48 PM

Boston invested in Jaylen Brown, now Brown wants to invest in Boston.

Brown took questions at a press conference about his historically large $303.7 million contract with the Celtics, and when asked what he planned to do with the money, his answer was powerful.

“I want to launch a project to bring Black Wall Street here to Boston. I want to attack the wealth disparity here. I think there’s analytics that supports that stimulating the wealth gap could actually be something that could be betterment for the entire economy.

“With the biggest financial deal in NBA history, it makes sense to talk about: 1) Your investment in community; but 2) also the wealth disparity here [in Boston] that nobody wants to talk about. It’s top five in the U.S., it’s something that we can all improve on. It’s unsettling. And I think through my platform, through influential partners, through selected leaders, government officials a lot who are in this room, that we can come together and create new jobs, new resources, new businesses, new ideas, that could you know, highlight minorities but also stimulate the economy and the wealth gap at the same time.”

These are not empty words from Brown, his commitment to causes he believes in go well beyond token charitable donations — he is hands-on. Brown has been active in social issues his entire career, including helping lead a Black Lives Matter protest in his native Atlanta.

Now he’s going to put his money where his mouth is. He’s going to make a difference.

