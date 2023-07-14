 Skip navigation
Top News

Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_rugby_ilonamaherbodyimage_230713.jpg
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_stage13finish_230714.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFLMicah Kiser

Micah
Kiser

Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions
37:46
Raiders sign Curtis Bolton, put Micah Kiser on IR
Linebacker Micah Kiser had to be carted off the practice field with a leg injury at Raiders training camp on Sunday and he won’t be back on the field with the team at all this season.
    Micah Kiser
    Linebacker #43
    Micah Kiser done for the year
    Micah Kiser
    Linebacker #43
    Raiders LB Micah Kiser carted off in camp
    Micah Kiser
    Linebacker #43
    Raiders sign LB Micah Kiser
    Micah Kiser
    Linebacker #43
    Broncos sign ILB Micah Kiser off Rams’ taxi squad
    Micah Kiser
    Linebacker #43
    Rams send their tackle leader LB Micah Kiser to IR