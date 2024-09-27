Patriots vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats

Despite a handful of injuries to key pieces, the 49ers (1-2) put themselves in position to walk away victorious last Sunday against the Rams. They led 24-14 midway through the 4th Quarter but they were outscored 13-0 in the final 6:15 of the game and lost 27-24. Did they lose because they wore out or simply let their guard down? The latter is correctable. If its the latter, Kyle Shanahan’s troops are in for another battle this week as Deebo and CMAC are still on the sidelines and now Brock Purdy is banged up.

Its not about injuries for the Patriots. After splitting their first two games with outcomes in doubt for the majority of the game, New England was in their game against the Jets for maybe two series. It was quickly apparent last Thursday New England (1-2) was going to get waxed…and they did get smacked losing 24-3. The question is, was it a poor effort or a lack of talent that did in the Patriots?

Bottom line: Two teams looking to try and keep pace in their respective divisions meet at Levi’s Stadium Sunday afternoon when the Patriots and 49ers square off.

Lets dive into the matchup up and find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Patriots vs. 49ers Sunday afternoon

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Levi’s Stadium

City: Santa Clara, CA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for New England vs. San Francisco

The latest odds as of Thursday evening courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New England Patriots (+390), San Francisco 49ers (-520)

New England Patriots (+390), San Francisco 49ers (-520) Spread: 49ers -10

49ers -10 Total: 40.5

This game opened with San Francisco as a 10.5-point favorite with the Game Total at an even 40. There has been minimal movement in either market since it opened.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is laying the 10 and taking the 49ers:

“What’s the toughest thing for the Patriots to do after coming off a 24-3 loss to their divisional rival, the New York Jets? Go all the way across the country and play the San Francisco 49ers’ defense that has lost 2 straight. Jacoby Brissett tossed 4 deep balls against the Jets. He’s going to need 20 of them to cover this spread. Give me the Niners laying the 10.”

Patriots vs. 49ers team stats, betting trends

The 49ers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite

Dating back to last season, the Pats are 12-8 to the UNDER

This is just the 5 th time since 2000 that the Patriots are double-digit underdogs.

time since 2000 that the Patriots are double-digit underdogs. San Francisco leads the all-time series 9-5 and are 4-2 in home games against New England

New England is the second-lowest scoring offense in the league. Their passing game is the worst in the league.

Quarterback matchup for Patriots vs. 49ers

New England: Jacoby Brissett – the veteran completed just 12 passes last weekend against the Jets for a mere 98 yards. He was sacked 5 times.

Jacoby Brissett – the veteran completed just 12 passes last weekend against the Jets for a mere 98 yards. He was sacked 5 times. San Francisco: Brock Purdy – has completed 72.6% of his passes and thrown for 842 yards with 4 TDs and 1 INT this season. Purdy tossed 3 TDs last week in the loss to the Rams.

Patriots vs. 49ers player news & injury updates

New England TE Hunter Henry (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England CB Christian Gonzalez (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England LG Sidy Sow (ankle) has practiced this week but is questionable for Sunday’s game.

San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel (calf) is doubtful for Sunday’s game.

San Francisco TE George Kittle (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

San Francisco OT Trent Williams (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

