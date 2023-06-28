 Skip navigation
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

  
Published June 28, 2023 10:27 AM
Previewing the 2023 Tour de France
June 15, 2023 12:11 PM
Sam Bewley and Brent Bookwater preview next month's 2023 Tour de France and highlight the cyclists to watch in this year's competition.

NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock .

NBC and USA Network will also air live coverage of the first week. Additional encores of each stage air on USA at 2 a.m. ET most days. All NBC and USA Network coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Complete broadcast information is here .

Peacock will also air daily live pre-race shows setting up each stage.

The Tour begins July 1 with the Grand Départ in Spain before crossing into France on the third stage.

The Tour covers France’s five biggest mountain ranges, including eight mountain stages and four summit finishes. The last summit finish will be the 15th stage followed by a rest day and the lone time trial, a 14-mile race of truth.

The Tour will not have a time trial on the penultimate day as it did the last three years. Instead, the 20th stage, usually the last competitive stage for the yellow jersey, includes five significant climbs.

This will be the first Tour since 2009 to include the last three men to win a Tour. That’s Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who went from a fish-packing facility worker years ago to the top of pro cycling in 2022; Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who in 2020 became at 21 the second-youngest winner in race history, then repeated in 2021, and Colombian Egan Bernal, who in 2019 became the first South American to win the Tour.

The most compelling storyline outside of the yellow jersey will likely be 38-year-old Brit Mark Cavendish, who is tied with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx for the record 34 Tour stage wins. Cavendish said he will retire after this season.

2023 TOUR DE FRANCE LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

DateTime (ET)StagePlatform
Sat., July 16 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:30 a.m.Stage 1: Bilbao-BilbaoPeacock
8 a.m.Stage 1: Bilbao-BilbaoPeacock | NBC
Sun., July 26 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:05 a.m.Stage 2: Vitoria-San-SébastienPeacock
Mon., July 36:30 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:50 a.m.Stage 3: Zornotza-BayonnePeacock
8 a.m.Stage 3: Zornotza-BayonnePeacock | USA
Tues., July 46:30 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
7 a.m.Stage 4: Dax-NogaroPeacock
8 a.m.Stage 4: Dax-NogaroPeacock | USA
Wed., July 56:30 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:55 a.m.Stage 5: Pau-LarunsPeacock
8 a.m.Stage 5: Pau-LarunsPeacock | USA
Thu., July 66:30 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
7 a.m.Stage 6: Tarbes-CauteretsPeacock
8 a.m.Stage 6: Tarbes-CauteretsPeacock | USA
Fri., July 77 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
7:10 a.m.Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-BordeauxPeacock
8 a.m.Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-BordeauxPeacock | USA
Sat., July 86 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:20 a.m.Stage 8: Libourne-LimogesPeacock
Sun., July 97 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
7:05 a.m.Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-Puy de DômePeacock
Tues., July 116:30 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:55 a.m.Stage 10: Vulcania-IssoirePeacock
Wed., July 126:30 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:55 a.m.Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand-MoulinsPeacock
Thu., July 136:30 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:55 a.m.Stage 12: Roanne-Belleville-en-BeaujolaisPeacock
Fri., July 147 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
7:30 a.m.Stage 13: Chalaronne-Grand ColombierPeacock
Sat., July 156:30 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:55 a.m.Stage 14: Annemasse-MorzinePeacock
Sun., July 166:30 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:55 a.m.Stage 15: Les Gets-Saint-GervaisPeacock
Tues., July 186:30 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:50 a.m.Stage 16: Passy-ComblouxPeacock
Wed., July 196 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:05 a.m.Stage 17: Saint-Gervais-CourchevelPeacock
Thu., July 206:30 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
6:55 a.m.Stage 18: Moûtiers-Bourg-En-BressePeacock
Fri., July 217 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
7:05 a.m.Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne-PolignyPeacock
Sat., July 227 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
7:30 a.m.Stage 20: Belfort-Le MarksteinPeacock
Sun., July 2310 a.m.Pre-Race ShowPeacock
10:10 a.m.Stage 21: Yvelines-ParisPeacock