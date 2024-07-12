 Skip navigation
Top News

World champion Germany names Olympic men’s basketball roster

  
Published July 12, 2024 08:35 AM

Reigning world champion Germany’s Olympic men’s basketball roster includes NBA veterans Dennis Schröder and brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner.

Schröder, the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP and Brooklyn Nets guard, will hope to lead Germany to its first Olympic basketball medal.

At last summer’s World Cup, Germany beat the U.S. in the semifinals en route to its first world title.

The Wagner brothers, who play together on the Orlando Magic, also return from the 2023 World Cup team.

New Orleans Pelicans big man Daniel Theis rounds out the NBA contingent on the German roster.

Germany opens the Olympic tournament against Japan on July 27 in Lille. It is also grouped with Brazil and France.

Germany Olympic Men’s Basketball Roster
Isaac Bonga
Oscar da Silva
Niels Giffey
Maodo Lo
Andreas Obst
Dennis Schröder
Daniel Theis
Johannes Thiemann
Johannes Voigtmann
Franz Wagner
Moritz Wagner
Nick Weiler-Babb