World champion Germany names Olympic men’s basketball roster

Reigning world champion Germany’s Olympic men’s basketball roster includes NBA veterans Dennis Schröder and brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner.

Schröder, the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP and Brooklyn Nets guard, will hope to lead Germany to its first Olympic basketball medal.

At last summer’s World Cup, Germany beat the U.S. in the semifinals en route to its first world title.

The Wagner brothers, who play together on the Orlando Magic, also return from the 2023 World Cup team.

New Orleans Pelicans big man Daniel Theis rounds out the NBA contingent on the German roster.

Germany opens the Olympic tournament against Japan on July 27 in Lille. It is also grouped with Brazil and France.