Chloe Kim, Maddie Mastro land historic double corks in Laax Open one-two

Chloe Kim and Maddie Mastro became the first women to land a double cork 1080 in snowboard halfpipe competition en route to a U.S. one-two finish at the Laax Open in Switzerland, according to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS).

Kim, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, won with a cab double cork 1080 in both of her runs, according to broadcast commentary. Her first-run score of 96.50 took the title.

“I was having such a hard time in practice, and I really wanted to show you guys my cab double. So happy I was able to put it down for y’all,” Kim said on the broadcast.

Mastro, also a two-time Olympian, landed a frontside double cork 1080 in her second run, along with her signature double crippler (two backflips), according to commentary. She scored 94.50.

South Korean Gaon Choi took third with 93.25 points. Choi, 16, was inspired to ride by Kim and in 2023 broke Kim’s record as the youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe champion.

Video highlights are here.

“When it comes to the progression in the sport, wow, we have Maddie, who’s been doing this forever with me, and then we have Gaon, who’s up and comer, next generation,” Kim, 24, said Saturday. “So it’s really cool to be able to guide them and kind of show them the ropes and then watch them fly.”

In October 2018, Kim became the first woman to land a frontside double cork 1080 in practice, according to FIS.

She attempted a double cork 1080 in competition at the 2019 World Championships but did not land it.

Kim’s victory Saturday was her first since last January’s Winter X Games, where she became the first woman to land a 1260 in competition.

Kim and Mastro recorded the first U.S. one-two in a World Cup snowboard halfpipe event since they did so at at the December 2018 Copper Mountain Grand Prix.