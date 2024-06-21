 Skip navigation
Jordan Thompson and Lorenzo Musetti reach Queen’s Club semifinals

  
Published June 21, 2024 03:10 PM
Jordan Thompson

Mar 7, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Jordan Thompson (AUS) hits a backhand in his first round match against Juncheng Shang (CN) during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Hui/Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON — Jordan Thompson recorded his second victory over a top-15 opponent this week by beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the grass-court Queen’s Club tournament.

The 30-year-old Australian capitalized on Fritz’s unforced errors at key moments to notch a career first: three tour-level semifinals in one season.

Thompson, ranked No. 43, came into the tournament having not won a tour-level match since April. He beat No. 15 Holger Rune in three sets and went through when Andy Murray retired injured from their second-round match before eliminating No. 12 Fritz.

“To come through to the semis is really pleasing, especially as I’ve had a rough run lately, so glad to turn it around on the grass,” Thompson said in an on-court interview.

It’s Thompson’s first semifinal at the 500-level.

“It just goes to show if you stick at it long enough you can keep improving no matter how old you are,” he said. “I feel like I’m getting better.”

Thompson will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who beat British wild-card entry Billy Harris 6-3, 7-5.

The 22-year-old Musetti, ranked No. 30, had eliminated second-seeded Alex de Minaur in the first round. It was the Italian player’s first top-10 win on grass — De Minaur is ranked No. 7.

Despite the loss, the 29-year-old Harris will move into the top 150 in next week’s rankings. He’s currently 162nd — a career high. He also has his Wimbledon debut to look forward to after receiving a wild-card entry.

In the other quarterfinal matches, local favorite Jack Draper faces No. 13 Tommy Paul before Sebastian Korda plays Rinky Hijikata.