Nick Kyrgios enters the Australian Open for his first Grand Slam tournament in more than 2 years

  
Published December 6, 2024 12:44 PM
Nick Kyrgios

Jan 15, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a shot during a practice session on court 16 at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

MELBOURNE, Australia — Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has entered the Australian Open, which would mark his first Grand Slam tournament in more than two years.

Australian Open organizers announced entry lists for the tournament and said that Krygios had entered with a protected ranking, mostly having been sidelined with wrist and knee injuries since reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022 U.S. Open.

Kyrgios recently announced he will make his return at the Brisbane International beginning Dec. 29 after playing only one ATP Tour match in more than two years.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic has also entered the Jan. 12-26 Australian Open with a protected ranking as she returns from maternity leave. Her daughter, Bella, was born in April.

Another prominent player entered with a protected ranking is former No. 4 Kei Nishikori, who will return to the Australian Open for the first time since 2021.