Carillo looks back on her French Open memories
NBC Olympics announcer and former tennis star Mary Carillo joins The French Connection to recount her favorite memories on and off the court at Roland-Garros.
Carillo makes her Paris 2024 tennis medal picks
NBC Olympics announcer and former tennis star Mary Carillo recounts some highlights from announcing the Games, her 2024 French Open picks and her reaction when tennis became an Olympic sport.
Swiatek enters 2024 French Open on dominant run
Although the 2024 French Open is wide open for the men, Iga Swiatek is in the driver's seat to run the table for the women on the heels of her dominant run on the clay.
Is Nadal playing in the 2024 French Open?
French Connection hosts Rennae Stubbs and Sam Querrey preview the French Open, and discuss whether 14-time title holder Rafael Nadal will compete in the tournament – and if it could be his last appearance.