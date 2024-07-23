Watch Now
Does Browns' Watson still have any upside?
Bet the Edge analyzes the chances of Deshaun Watson turning things around in his third year with the Cleveland Browns, debating whether the veteran quarterback has any upside left.
Henry is an underrated NFL OPOY candidate
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the NFL Offensive Player of the Year betting market, analyzing why Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry could be an underrated candidate.
Does Browns’ Watson still have any upside?
Ravens schedule ‘is definitely eyebrow raising’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the Baltimore Ravens 2024 schedule, explaining why the NFL did them no favors after finishing the 2023 season with the best record in the league.
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Baltimore Orioles as a bet to win the AL East over the New York Yankees, breaking down the weaknesses of each squad after the All-Star break.
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why the betting market is too high on Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons to win the AFC South in 2024, explaining why there's better betting options in the division.
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why a potential Tarik Skubal trade could impact the Cy Young race, catapulting Baltimore Orioles' Corbin Burnes to the AL favorite for the award.
Dinsick low on McIlroy, top of board in The Open
Drew Dinsick explains why he's down on Rory McIlroy and the top betting favorites at price in The Open this weekend at Royal Troon.
Inside Krejčíková's ‘wild’ Wimbledon victory
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reflect on one of the most "unlikely" Wimbledon finals between Barbora Krejčíková and Jasmine Paolini, as well as the ever-changing betting markets.
What would it take for Skenes to win NL Cy Young?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down what it would take for Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes to win National League Cy Young over competitors like Chris Sale and Zack Wheeler, despite a lesser workload.