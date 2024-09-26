 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400
Weekend schedule, broadcast information for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Kansas
nbc_roto_btetnf_240924.jpg
What NFL game is on today? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football and Week 4 schedule
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
Saves and Steals: 2024 End of season closer rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_leonard_240925.jpg
What to make of Leonard’s prop bets in ND vs. LOU
nbc_bte_osumsu_240925.jpg
Ohio State may carry bettors vs. Michigan State
prescuprydercup.jpg
USA performance at Presidents Cup vs. Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400
Weekend schedule, broadcast information for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Kansas
nbc_roto_btetnf_240924.jpg
What NFL game is on today? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football and Week 4 schedule
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
Saves and Steals: 2024 End of season closer rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_leonard_240925.jpg
What to make of Leonard’s prop bets in ND vs. LOU
nbc_bte_osumsu_240925.jpg
Ohio State may carry bettors vs. Michigan State
prescuprydercup.jpg
USA performance at Presidents Cup vs. Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Milroe, Ward lead competitive Heisman market

September 26, 2024 06:00 AM
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the market for the Heisman Trophy winner, particularly how Alabama's Jalen Milroe can set himself apart from the field against Georgia.
Up Next
nbc_bte_heismanodds_240925.jpg
3:18
Milroe, Ward lead competitive Heisman market
Now Playing
nbc_bte_leonard_240925.jpg
4:04
What to make of Leonard’s prop bets in ND vs. LOU
Now Playing
nbc_bte_osumsu_240925.jpg
3:14
Ohio State may carry bettors vs. Michigan State
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetnf_240924.jpg
2:58
Giants in ‘bad spot’ vs. Cowboys due to injuries
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btejaxvtex_240924.jpg
5:10
What to make of Jaguars vs. Texans line in Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecinvcar_240924.jpg
2:44
Dalton likely won’t be enough for CAR to upset CIN
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetnfbim_240924.jpg
0:44
Bet it in a Minute: Cowboys-Giants, NFL Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_bte_mvpmarket_240923.jpg
7:06
Mahomes the early MVP favorite, Rodgers in the mix
Now Playing
nbc_bte_seahawks_240923.jpg
5:25
Seahawks futures stocks rising under HC Macdonald
Now Playing
nbc_bte_dolphins_240923.jpg
2:37
Tough to forecast Dolphins’ future without Tua
Now Playing