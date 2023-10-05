 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid picks USA for Olympics over France, Cameroon
Ryder Cup 2023
Grandstand at Marco Simone engulfed in flames days after Ryder Cup
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 5 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_pst_picksandpreviews_231005.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 8
nbc_berry_tnf_231005.jpg
Howell, Robinson lead Bears-Commanders best bets
nbc_pst_arsmancity_231005.jpg
All eyes on titanic Arsenal v. Man City showdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid picks USA for Olympics over France, Cameroon
Ryder Cup 2023
Grandstand at Marco Simone engulfed in flames days after Ryder Cup
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 5 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_pst_picksandpreviews_231005.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 8
nbc_berry_tnf_231005.jpg
Howell, Robinson lead Bears-Commanders best bets
nbc_pst_arsmancity_231005.jpg
All eyes on titanic Arsenal v. Man City showdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Could Newcastle be a Champions League dark horse?

October 5, 2023 01:45 PM
The lads at PST recap Week 2 Champions League action where Newcastle wrecked PSG, but two other Premier League teams fell.