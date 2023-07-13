An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Gabby Douglas eyes return to gymnastics competition for 2024 Olympic run
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Lamborghini’s chief technical officer details new LMDh progress for 2024 in IMSA, WEC
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Gabby Douglas eyes return to gymnastics competition for 2024 Olympic run
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Lamborghini’s chief technical officer details new LMDh progress for 2024 in IMSA, WEC
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
July 13, 2023 07:28 PM
The Golf Central look at Byeong Hun An and Rory McIlroy getting off to hot starts at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Close Ad