McIlroy off to 'great start' at Valero Texas Open
Golf Central breaks down Rory McIlroy's Round 1 performance at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he went bogey-free and felt "pretty happy about" his performance.
Spieth recaps ‘frustrating’ Round 1 at Valero
Golf Central sifts through Jordan Spieth's "roller-coaster" day at Round 1 of the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he captured a hole-in-one amid an uneven day at TPC San Antonio.
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
Golf Central examines Rory McIlroy's outlook for this year's Masters before the 34-year-old details what's gone into his preparation and why he's aiming to "get back to basics" at Augusta.
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
Todd Lewis and the Golf Central crew react to Justin Thomas' surprising split with veteran caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay, explaining why the move was unexpected ahead of play at Augusta.
Bhatia discusses his journey on PGA Tour
Akshay Bhatia joins Golf Central to discuss the upcoming Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals, adjusting to the highs and lows of the PGA Tour and more.
Heck prepared for Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Rachel Heck joins Golf Central to discuss the challenges of preparing for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, remembering Magnolia Lane for the first time, her decision to forego turning pro after college, and more.
Tosti ‘a breath of fresh air’ at Houston Open
Golf Central discusses Alejandro Tosti’s unsung performance at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open and how this positions him in the Aon Swing 5.
Highlight: Jaeger holds strong to win Houston Open
Golf Central looks back at the pivotal moments from the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open, including shots from Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler, Alejandro Tosti, and others
Scheffler struggles from 5-10 feet at Houston Open
Scottie Scheffler talks about his missed putt to force a playoff at the Houston Open and his final round overall before the Golf Central crew breaks down his off week at the greens, specifically from 5-10 feet.
Rhythm helps Jaeger to long-awaited PGA Tour win
Hear from Stephan Jaeger after winning the Texas Children's Houston Open and learn what exactly Tripp Isenhour loves about Jaeger's game.