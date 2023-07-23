 Skip navigation
Top News

IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250
IndyCar Iowa Race 2 points, results: Newgarden stays unbeaten on ovals in 2023
Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Gi’Bran Payne, sophomore running back
Kirilloff_USA.jpg
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_marcointv_230723.jpg
Silva happy with ‘competitive’ win over Brentford
nbc_pl_summerseries_watkinsintv_230723.jpg
Watkins details Aston Villa’s prep under Emery
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_230723.jpg
Hamlin blames Larson for Pocono contact

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dillon suffers hard lick, whips helmet at Reddick

July 23, 2023 05:32 PM
Austin Dillon slides hard into the SAFER barrier in Turn 1, lobs his helmet toward Tyler Reddick under caution, and says he's going to have to start "wrecking people" after being released from the infield care center.
Up Next
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_230723.jpg
1:53
Hamlin blames Larson for Pocono contact
Now Playing
nbc_nas_poconofinish_230723.jpg
3:37
Hamlin wins amid controversial contact with Larson
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dilloncrash_v3_230723.jpg
4:27
Dillon suffers hard lick, whips helmet at Reddick
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganosuarezcrash_230723.jpg
3:41
Logano, Suarez caught up in restart wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_230722.jpg
11:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_berryinterview_230722.jpg
1:37
Berry’s dominance dissipates during Hill battle
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_hillinterview_230722.jpg
2:00
Hill analyzes Xfinity overtime restart at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_poconoxfinity_overtime_230722.jpg
3:56
Hill wins Xfinity race at Pocono in chaotic finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_crash_230722.jpg
4:36
Nemechek, Custer involved in stack-up at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pocono_byroninterview_230722.jpg
1:35
Byron on Cup pole at Pocono Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_poconos_qualifyinghl_2307222.jpg
8:34
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bowmanally_230722.jpg
2:16
Bowman and Ally partnering to benefit animals
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckshl_230722.jpg
10:21
Highlights: Kyle Busch wins Pocono Truck race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrpocono_230722.jpg
1:21
Pocono looks simple by design, but is anything but
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nxsqualhl_230721.jpg
8:24
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinity_berryintv_230721.jpg
1:02
Berry on Xfinity pole at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_pocono_230721.jpg
1:34
Playoff intensity ramps up before Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_whelenhl_230721.jpg
9:35
Highlight: Bonsignore wins Mohegan Sun 100 at NHMS
Now Playing
nbc_nas_intdrivers_230720.jpg
6:34
Van Gisbergen in for ‘true test’ at Indianapolis
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jgr_230720.jpg
4:30
Is Joe Gibbs Racing the favorite to win at Pocono?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_playoffspoints_230720.jpg
6:35
Teams making ‘huge statement’ in playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcamnh_230718.jpg
14:58
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Crayon 301
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
6:04
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cup_cosales_230717.jpg
2:57
Truex Jr. captures elusive win at New Hampshire
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupnewh_hl_230717.jpg
15:27
Highlights: Truex Jr. wins Cup race at NHMS
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupharvickintv_230717.jpg
0:46
Harvick fourth after losing track position
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuplarsonintv_230717.jpg
0:55
Larson ends third after wheel spin on restart
Now Playing
JLogano.jpg
1:15
Logano: ‘Stings’ to not win at home track
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupwinner_truexjrintv_230717.jpg
2:14
Truex Jr. checks bucket-list item off list at NHMS
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupnh_almirolacrash_230717.jpg
1:48
Almriola’s hopes dashed by loose wheel
Now Playing