Hill, not a QB, as MVP leads midseason award picks

November 8, 2023 12:46 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed walk through their midseason picks for NFL MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, division winners and Coach of the Year. They also analyze the odds for each award, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
