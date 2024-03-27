 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top four EDGE prospects

March 27, 2024 01:57 PM
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top EDGE prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into two tiers, from Dallas Turner to Chop Robinson and more.
Up Next
nbc_simms_draftkings_240327.jpg
3:01
Odds for first defender selected in 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jaredverse_240327.jpg
10:24
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Jared Verse
Now Playing
nbc_simms_choprobinson_240327.jpg
10:59
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 Chop Robinson
Now Playing
nbc_simms_laiatulatu_240327.jpg
11:22
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Laiatu Latu
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dallasturner_240327.jpg
12:45
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Dallas Turner
Now Playing
nbc_csu_cbcomp_240325.jpg
14:18
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five CB prospects
Now Playing
nbc_csu_decamerionrichardson_240325.jpg
8:39
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 5 Richardson
Now Playing
nbc_csu_maxmelton_240325.jpg
8:09
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 4 Max Melton
Now Playing
nbc_csu_djjames_240325.jpg
7:36
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 3 D.J. James
Now Playing
nbc_csu_natewiggins_240325.jpg
10:17
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 2 Nate Wiggins
Now Playing
nbc_csu_quinyonmitchell_240325.jpg
13:02
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 1 Quinyon Mitchell
Now Playing
nbc_simms_devaluedwrs_v2_240320.jpg
9:25
Is WR becoming devalued in the NFL draft?
Now Playing