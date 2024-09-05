 Skip navigation
GettyImages-2166472445_copy.jpg
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_vikingsgiants_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Giants
nbc_simms_pantherssaints_240905__784403.jpg
Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Giants

September 5, 2024 11:44 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they think the Minnesota Vikings, led by Sam Darnold, will come out on top vs. a Giants team that still has too many unanswered questions.
GettyImages-2166472445_copy.jpg
3:27
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_pantherssaints_240905__784403.jpg
1:49
Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
15:25
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
2:25
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
4:45
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffseeds_240903.jpg
13:43
Simms predicts the NFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
4:22
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
3:26
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
nbc_simms_bears_240826.jpg
5:48
Bears ‘have pieces’ to replicate Texans formula
nbc_simms_dkdivchamps_240826.jpg
2:10
Examining odds for defending NFL divisional champs
nbc_simms_patriots_240826.jpg
7:47
Patriots rebuild is going to ‘take a little bit’
nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
4:38
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
