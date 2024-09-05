Watch Now
Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they think the Minnesota Vikings, led by Sam Darnold, will come out on top vs. a Giants team that still has too many unanswered questions.
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 showdown against the Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.
Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Mike Florio make their picks for the NFL Week 1 bout between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, saying they simply don't believe in one of these NFC South squads until they're proven otherwise.
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reveal their picks from the AFC to make the playoffs in the 2024 season, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and more.
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
Chris Simms believes "it's Joe Burrow's time" and likes the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LIX, while Ahmed Fareed is eyeing an NFC North squad to win it all.
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP
With odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the best values and longshots in the NFL MVP market.
Simms predicts the NFC playoff seeds for 2024
Chris Simms gives his full predictions for the seven NFC playoff seeds in the 2024-25 NFL season.
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the crumbs dropped by the Pittsburgh Steelers about Russell Wilson being the starting quarterback, who the key receiving weapons are and the depth on the defense.
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers play a round of "Better, Worse or Same" to evaluate how the 49ers look ahead of the regular season and where the WR situation stands with Brandon Aiyuk.
Bears ‘have pieces’ to replicate Texans formula
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the Chicago Bears roster, discussing why they have the pieces in place to replicate the Houston Texans formula from 2023.
Examining odds for defending NFL divisional champs
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers examine the DraftKings Sportsbook division winner odds for defending champions, discussing why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could provide the most value.
Patriots rebuild is going to ‘take a little bit’
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the New England Patriots roster, explaining why it's going to take multiple offseasons until the team is ready to compete.