Herbert struggles late as 'same old Chargers' fall
The "same old Chargers" lost on Monday Night Football in yet another close game, and Dan Patrick argues that quarterback Justin Herbert should be subject to criticism over his repeated late-game struggles.
Dolphins vs. Eagles a ‘showcase game’ for NFL
Peter King and Myles Simmons preview the Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dolphins and Eagles, discussing why Miami is a "big test" for Philadelphia in a "showcase game" for the NFL.
Lions’ Goff describes playing for Campbell
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss playing for head coach Dan Campbell, the passion of Lions fans and his 'welcome to the NFL' moment.
Dissecting elite tier of NFL teams after Week 6
Now that there are no more undefeated teams in the NFL, Peter King and Myles Simmons examine which teams they believe are the strongest and and of them, who stands the best shot at making it to the Super Bowl.
Mitchell, Mason could add value at RB off waivers
With plenty of key running back contributors on bye, Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 7 waiver adds at the position.
Back to the Futures: Saleh for Coach of the Year?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher talk through some of their favorite futures bets in the NFL.
Which waiver targets can replace injured QBs?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 7 quarterback, tight end and D/ST waiver adds, from Sam Howell to Michael Mayer.
Look at Rice, Smith-Njigba as WR waiver adds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 7 wide receiver waiver adds, including Rashee Rice, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Curtis Samuel.
Golic: Chargers ‘an enigma’ with underachievement
Mike Golic joins The Dan Patrick Show to give his takeaways from the Cowboys' victory over the Chargers, as well as his evaluation of the Detroit Lions and the possibility of an Aaron Rodgers return for the Jets.
Watt: Steelers haven’t played nearly close to best
T.J. Watt joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss where the Steelers stand in the AFC North entering the bye week, the "physical" rivalry with the Ravens, respect on the football field and much more.
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which players and teams they believe made the biggest statements in the sixth week of the NFL season.
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons rip through a number of updates surrounding inured QBs from Week 6, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill.
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on how concerned they are for the Bills and 49ers, after Buffalo was shutout for the first three quarters against the Giants and the 49ers are plagued by more injuries.