Bold Berry: Richardson a top-five fantasy QB?
Matthew Berry makes a bold call, running through the scenario of Anthony Richardson finishing as a top-five fantasy quarterback. The absence of Jonathan Taylor provides more rushing touchdown potential for Richardson.
Hall, Cook can both finish as top-20 fantasy RBs
Matthew Berry explains why he believes there's a viable path for both Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook to finish as top-20 fantasy running backs in 2023.
Berry debates if Robinson can rush for 2,000 yards
Matthew Berry weighs in on whether or not he thinks Bijan Robinson could rush for 2,000 yards in his rookie year with the Atlanta Falcons.
Berry: Olave will ‘take the next step’ in 2023
Matthew Berry details why New Orleans Saints’ rising star Chris Olave has a chance at top-five fantasy WR production in 2023.
Berry: Dotson an ‘easy’ top-20 WR if McLaurin sits
Matthew Berry breaks down some of his toughest Week 1 wide receiver lineup decisions including Michael Pittman, Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.
Target Moore in fantasy if Kelce misses Week 1
Matthew Berry explains why fantasy managers who drafted Travis Kelce shouldn’t make a panic move in the wake of his last-minute knee injury.
Berry analyzes Pitts’ Week 1, season-long outlooks
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew examine Week 1 outlooks for Falcons third-year TE Kyle Pitts and Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid.
Berry’s Week 1 waiver adds: Musgrave, Jones, more
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze the top waiver pickups ahead of Week 1, including running backs and pass catcher adds, defensive streamers and IR stashes.
Recapping the Fantasy Football Happy Hour draft
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the Fantasy Football Happy Hour NFL draft and break down the positives and negatives of the players on each other's teams heading into the 2023 season.
How Burrow, Kupp injuries impact Week 1 teams
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discusses how Joe Burrow's 'day-to-day' injury status and Cooper Kupp's potential hamstring setback will impact NFL fantasy teams in Week 1.
Berry buying into Howell, Gainwell after preseason
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the second round of preseason storylines they are buying into, led by Sam Howell as a quality fantasy streamer, Kenneth Gainwell's role with the Eagles, and more.
Berry: Waller could have ‘top-2 fantasy TE upside’
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the first round of preseason storylines they are buying into, from Darren Waller's "top-2 fantasy TE upside" to Garrett Wilson becoming the new "Davante Adams".