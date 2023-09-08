 Skip navigation
oly_atm2k_dlbrussels_230908_1920x1080_2262197315758.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks world record; Shericka Jackson runs historic time in Brussels
Notre Dame v North Carolina State
Friday at 4: Seven years later, it’s time to laugh at Notre Dame’s last trip to North Carolina State
Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship - Day Two
Two tied in Ireland as McIlroy enters weekend eight back

Top Clips

oly_atw200_dlbrussels_230908.jpg
Jackson makes Diamond League history in 200m
oly_atm2k_dlbrussels_230908_1920x1080_2262197315758.jpg
Ingebrigtsen smashes men’s 2000m WR in Brussels
nbc_ffhh_mailbag_230908.jpg
Berry’s fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1

Ryan: Jets with the most talented defense

September 8, 2023 11:43 AM
Rex Ryan joins the Dan Patrick Show to recap the Chiefs-Lions game before raving about the potential of the New York Jets and talking about Deion Sanders as a potential Dallas Cowboys coach.
nbc_ffhh_mailbag_230908.jpg
6:47
Berry’s fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1
nbc_ffhh_playersinjured_230908.jpg
4:58
Berry’s Week 1 injury concerns for Walker, Jeudy
nbc_ffhh_chiefstakeaways_230908.jpg
11:02
Berry questions fantasy outlook for Chiefs offense
nbc_ffhh_lionstakeawaysv2_230908.jpg
8:47
Berry discusses roles for Gibbs, LaPorta in Week 1
nbc_dps_lionsvchiefsreact_230908.jpg
10:23
No asterisk; Lions deserve victory lap after win
nbc_pft_goff_230908.jpg
2:46
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
nbc_pft_jawaanv2_230908.jpg
13:00
NFL must ‘do something’ about missed false starts
nbc_pft_dolphins_230908.jpg
8:07
Expect offensive clash between Dolphins, Chargers
nbc_pft_bijan_230908.jpg
6:19
Bijan enters rookie year with massive expectations
nbc_pft_richardson_230908.jpg
2:36
What to expect from Richardson in Week 1
nbc_pft_packersv2_230908.jpg
4:04
Analyzing Love’s impact on Packers’ offense
for_mpx.jpg
7:08
Florio, King discuss Burrow’s record contract
