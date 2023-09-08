Watch Now
Ryan: Jets with the most talented defense
Rex Ryan joins the Dan Patrick Show to recap the Chiefs-Lions game before raving about the potential of the New York Jets and talking about Deion Sanders as a potential Dallas Cowboys coach.
Up Next
Berry’s fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1
Berry's fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers answer viewers' fantasy questions and offer lineup advice for half and full PPR leagues ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season.
Berry’s Week 1 injury concerns for Walker, Jeudy
Berry's Week 1 injury concerns for Walker, Jeudy
Mathew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers highlight notable player injuries ahead of Week 1, sharing concerns for Ken Walker, Jerry Jeudy, among others.
Berry questions fantasy outlook for Chiefs offense
Berry questions fantasy outlook for Chiefs offense
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down a lackluster night for Kansas City Chiefs skill players and discuss if managers can trust anyone beyond Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco.
Berry discusses roles for Gibbs, LaPorta in Week 1
Berry discusses roles for Gibbs, LaPorta in Week 1
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss why they are not hitting the panic button on Jahmyr Gibbs after Week 1, as well as Sam LaPorta's fantasy outlook after a solid debut.
No asterisk; Lions deserve victory lap after win
No asterisk; Lions deserve victory lap after win
The Dan Patrick Show gives their reactions to the Detroit Lions' season-opening victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, arguing that there's no asterisk on Detroit's victory despite a couple key Chiefs absences.
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on the Rams’ trade for Matthew Stafford and detail how Jared Goff has exceeded expectations as the Lions’ starting QB.
NFL must ‘do something’ about missed false starts
NFL must 'do something’ about missed false starts
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on how the NFL should react after referees missed apparent false starts committed by Chiefs OT Jaawan Taylor in Thursday’s NFL Kickoff game against the Lions.
Expect offensive clash between Dolphins, Chargers
Expect offensive clash between Dolphins, Chargers
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss their expectations for the Chargers’ revamped offense and what the Dolphins have done to prioritize Tua Tagovailoa’s health.
Bijan enters rookie year with massive expectations
Bijan enters rookie year with massive expectations
Mike Florio and Peter King run through which players and storylines around the NFL catch their eyes as Sunday approaches including Bijan Robinson, the Broncos offense, Todd Monken and more.
What to expect from Richardson in Week 1
What to expect from Richardson in Week 1
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Anthony Richardson's upcoming NFL debut and what to expect from the rookie in his first start against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Analyzing Love’s impact on Packers’ offense
Analyzing Love's impact on Packers' offense
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to Jordan Love's debut as Green Bay's starter when the Packers take on a revamped Bears team in Week 1.