What will happen to the Cowboys down the road?
Dan Patrick and the Danettes discusse the future of the Dallas Cowboys in regards to playoff potential, contract extensions, and the front office under the helm of Jerry Jones.
Watt questions the Jets as Super Bowl contenders
J.J. Watt joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on the New York Jets' ceiling with Aaron Rodgers, preview the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Detroit Lions, and more.
Impact players in Wisconsin vs. Washington State
Pro Football Focus previews the Wisconsin-Washington State matchup, including Tanner Mordecai and the stellar Badger run game and Cameron Ward and Lincoln Victor for the Cougars.
Top impact players in Michigan vs. UNLV
Pro Football Focus breaks down the players to watch in the Michigan-UNLV Week 2 matchup, including J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson for the Wolverines and Doug Brumfield and Jayden Thomas for the Rebels.
Payton raises serious claim against league office
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Sean Payton's lingering mistrust of the league office from his time as head coach with the New Orleans Saints.
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs start out on top Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal the first PFT power rankings of the 2023-24 NFL season, where the Chiefs are slated No. 1 followed by the 49ers and Eagles.
Jones addresses communication of Lance trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the way Jerry Jones conducted the Trey Lance trade makes the Cowboys look “desperate” to have leverage against Dak Prescott in the future.
NFC West predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe the Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks and 49ers will finish within the NFC West.
Dak is in position to play ‘hardball’ with Cowboys
Jerry Jones expects Dak Prescott to be with the Cowboys for “a long time,” but Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the QB has a lot of leverage in the situation.
Gannon acting ‘naive’ about Cardinals starting QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Jonathan Gannon's comments on the uncertainty surrounding the Cardinals starting quarterback where there is no competitive advantage between Clayton Tune and Joshua Dobbs.
Why did Jones slam the Raiders on social media?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why first and foremost, they hope everything is alright with Chandler Jones, as well as question what could’ve sparked the outburst.
AFC North predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe the Browns, Steelers, Ravens and Bengals will finish within the AFC North.